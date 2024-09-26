About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Weekend Workouts Are as Effective as Daily Exercise

by Swethapriya Sampath on Sep 26 2024 5:19 PM

Weekend Workouts Are as Effective as Daily Exercise
People with busy work lives manage to fit their moderate to vigorous exercise into just one or two days a week.
Dr. Shaan Khurshid, one of the study's senior authors, highlights that physical activity plays a significant role in determining the likelihood of various health issues (1 Trusted Source
Associations of "Weekend Warrior" Physical Activity With Incident Disease and Cardiometabolic Health

Go to source).

A study from Massachusetts General Hospital reveals that this "weekend warrior" exercise pattern is associated with a lower risk of developing 264 different diseases.

Interestingly, this method is as effective in reducing health risks as more evenly spaced exercise throughout the week. The findings are published in the journal Circulation.

Weekend Workouts and Their Impact on Overall Health

This research shows that weekend workouts can lower the risk not only for cardiovascular diseases but also for a wide range of other conditions, including chronic kidney disease and mental health disorders.

Guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per week for overall health. Among people who meet these recommendations, however, do those who exercise 20–30 minutes most days of the week experience benefits over those who go 5 or 6 days between longer exercise sessions?

Khurshid, along with co-senior author Patrick Ellinor, MD, PhD, the acting chief of Cardiology and the co-director of the Corrigan Minehan Heart Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, and their colleagues analyzed information on 89,573 individuals in the prospective UK Biobank study who wore wrist accelerometers that recorded their total physical activity and time spent at different exercise intensities over one week. Participants’ physical activity patterns were categorized as weekend warrior, regular, or inactive, using the guideline-based threshold of 150 minutes per week of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.

Benefits of Weekend Warrior Exercise on Disease Risk

The team then looked for associations between physical activity patterns and incidence of 678 conditions across 16 types of diseases, including mental health, digestive, neurological, and other categories.

The investigators’ analyses revealed that weekend warrior and regular physical activity patterns were each associated with substantially lower risks of over 200 diseases compared with inactivity. Associations were strongest for cardiometabolic conditions such as hypertension (23% and 28% lower risks over a median of 6 years with weekend warrior and regular exercise, respectively) and diabetes (43% and 46% lower risks, respectively). However, associations also spanned all disease categories tested.

“Our findings were consistent across many different definitions of weekend warrior activity, as well as other thresholds used to categorize people as active,” said Khurshid. The results suggest that physical activity is broadly beneficial for lowering the risk of future diseases, especially cardiometabolic conditions. “Because there appear to be similar benefits for weekend warrior versus regular activity, it may be the total volume of activity, rather than the pattern, that matters most,” said Khurshid.

“Future interventions testing the effectiveness of concentrated activity to improve public health are warranted, and patients should be encouraged to engage in guideline-adherent physical activity using any pattern that may work best for them.”

Reference:
  1. Associations of “Weekend Warrior” Physical Activity With Incident Disease and Cardiometabolic Health - (https:www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.124.068669)


Source-Eurekalert


