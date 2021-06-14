by Jayashree on  June 14, 2021 at 11:08 PM Coronavirus News
India’s Initiative to Enhance Coronavirus Surveillance
Genomic surveillance of coronavirus identifies variant viruses helps to investigate the impact of variants on COVID-19 disease severity and the effectiveness of vaccines, treatment, and diagnostic tests.

India's new initiative to develop a consortium of four city clusters - Bangalore, Hyderabad, New Delhi, and Pune to upscale SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus genomic surveillance complementing national efforts led by INSACOG.

The consortium is established with generous support and seed funding from Rockefeller Foundation will track the emergence of viral variants correlated to epidemiological dynamics and clinical outcomes.


The consortium is led by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CSIR-CCMB), Hyderabad, including NCBS-TIFR, InStem-DBT, and NIMHANS in Bengaluru; CSIR-IGIB in New Delhi; Pune Knowledge Cluster, IISER-Pune, and CSIR-NCL in Pune and also works closely with local governments, hospitals, and clinicians.

The team says, "Our aim is to develop strategies and capabilities to identify Variants of Concern before they spread widely and cause outbreaks. This will also help correlate with clinical symptoms and disease severity, potentially associated with emerging variants".

The aim of this consortium is to develop targeted sampling strategies based on granular epidemiological and clinical data and also focus on building capabilities for real-time surveillance and epidemiology coupled with intense environmental surveillance and advanced computational techniques.

The consortium targets to make this as a national effort by expanding to other strategic locations in India in collaboration with INSACOG.



