AI-Driven Assessment Tool for Eye Care

"As doctors, we want to give each patient the necessary attention and treatment frequency that they need", said Sebastian Wolf, Head of the Ophthalmology Department of the Inselspital.
Automated Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) analysis tools generates 3D images of the eye at extremely high resolution based on artificial intelligence helps eye doctors to monitor progression of these three eye conditions.
This study examines OCT-data from 340 patients with AMD and 285 patients with RVO or DME treated with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor at the Inselspital between 2014 and 2018 to develop two machine learning models to predict the probability of the long-term treatment frequency demand of a new patient (one for AMD and one for RVO and DME).
These results prove that artificial intelligence can assist in establishing patient-specific treatment plans for the most common chronic eye conditions in the near future.
Source: Medindia