AI-Driven Assessment Tool for Eye Care

The most common chronic eye conditions in ageing population are age related macular degeneration (AMD), retinal vein occlusion (RVO) and diabetic retinopathy (DR) are globally on the rise making hard for ophthalmologists to keep up with the growing demand for regular treatments like injections into the eye.



A new study by researchers at the University of Bern and the Inselspital utilized artificial intelligence (AI) to develop an automated tool that can help determine the ideal frequency of these injections in order to prevent blindness.



"As doctors, we want to give each patient the necessary attention and treatment frequency that they need", said Sebastian Wolf, Head of the Ophthalmology Department of the Inselspital.



‘Artificial intelligence is helping to prevent blindness’





This study examines OCT-data from 340 patients with AMD and 285 patients with RVO or DME treated with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor at the Inselspital between 2014 and 2018 to develop two machine learning models to predict the probability of the long-term treatment frequency demand of a new patient (one for AMD and one for RVO and DME).



These results prove that artificial intelligence can assist in establishing patient-specific treatment plans for the most common chronic eye conditions in the near future.







