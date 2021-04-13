by Angela Mohan on  April 13, 2021 at 5:20 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Changes in B Cell Responses to Coronaviruses in Kids, Adults
Memory B cells that bind to SARS-CoV-2 and cross-react with other coronaviruses were identified in kids even before the COVID-19 pandemic, as per the new study.

"Further study of the role of cross-reactive memory B cell populations... will be important for ongoing improvement of vaccines to SARS-CoV-2, its viral variants, and other pathogens," the authors say.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued, children have often exhibited faster viral clearance and lower viral antigen loads than adults; whether B cell repertoires against SARS-CoV-2 (and other pathogens) differ between children and adults, contributing to differential responses, remains unknown.


More broadly, it is still unclear how B cell memory to different antigens distributes in human tissues and changes during an individual's lifespan. To study this, Fan Yang et al. analyzed blood samples taken from pre-pandemic children and pre-pandemic adults. They also studied blood and tissue samples from deceased organ donors.

The authors analyzed B cell receptor (BCR) repertoires - which reveal the antigen a B cell targets - specific to six common pathogens as well as two viruses the participants had not encountered before: Ebola virus and SARS-CoV-2.

In comparison to adults, pre-pandemic children not only had higher frequencies of convergent (shared) B cell clones in their blood for pathogens they have encountered, but also higher frequencies of class-switched convergent B cell clones against SARS-CoV-2 and its viral variants.

Adult blood and tissues showed few such clones. Notably, neither children nor adults had many BCRs for Ebola virus, highlighting the contrast to SARS-CoV-2 and other human coronaviruses commonly encountered prior to the current pandemic.

"We hypothesize that previous [coronavirus] exposures may stimulate cross-reactive memory, and that such clonal responses may have their highest frequencies in childhood," the authors say.

The results highlight the prominence of early childhood B cell clonal expansions and cross-reactivity for future responses to novel pathogens.



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Budd-Chiari Syndrome
Budd-Chiari Syndrome (BCS) is a rare disorder caused by narrowing and obstruction (occlusion) of the hepatic veins (veins in the liver). This prevents the free-flow of blood from the liver to the heart.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBudd-Chiari SyndromeNeck Cracking