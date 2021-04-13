Changes in B Cell Responses to Coronaviruses in Kids, Adults

More broadly, it is still unclear how B cell memory to different antigens distributes in human tissues and changes during an individual's lifespan. To study this, Fan Yang et al. analyzed blood samples taken from pre-pandemic children and pre-pandemic adults. They also studied blood and tissue samples from deceased organ donors.The authors analyzed B cell receptor (BCR) repertoires - which reveal the antigen a B cell targets - specific to six common pathogens as well as two viruses the participants had not encountered before: Ebola virus and SARS-CoV-2.In comparison to adults, pre-pandemic children not only had higher frequencies of convergent (shared) B cell clones in their blood for pathogens they have encountered, but also higher frequencies of class-switched convergent B cell clones against SARS-CoV-2 and its viral variants.Adult blood and tissues showed few such clones. Notably, neither children nor adults had many BCRs for Ebola virus, highlighting the contrast to SARS-CoV-2 and other human coronaviruses commonly encountered prior to the current pandemic."We hypothesize that previous [coronavirus] exposures may stimulate cross-reactive memory, and that such clonal responses may have their highest frequencies in childhood," the authors say.The results highlight the prominence of early childhood B cell clonal expansions and cross-reactivity for future responses to novel pathogens.Source: Eurekalert