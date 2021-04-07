India's COVID Vaccination Coverage Crosses 35 Crore Mark

In India, the COVID vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 35 crore, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



The landmark was achieved on Saturday with a total of 35,12,21,306 vaccine doses that have been administered through 46,04,925 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. Sunday. A total of 63,87,849 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

‘Out of the total infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,96,58,078 people have already recovered from Covid-19 and 52,299 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.09 per cent, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.’





India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country's active caseload on Sunday stands at 4,85,350. A net decline of 10,183 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.59 per cent of the country's total positive cases.