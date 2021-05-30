by Colleen Fleiss on  May 30, 2021 at 4:22 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Poll Shows Only 6% Report Major Side Effects After COVID Vaccination
Only 6% of vaccinated candidates reported severe side-effects or sickness after being administered the COVID vaccines, revealed poll results.

The IANS C-Voter Covid tracker also found 33.6 per cent respondents reported little side-effects or sick, while 57.2 per cent had no side-effects or fall ill after the vaccine doses.

About 3.2 per cent respondents said that they did not know or couldn't say whether they felt any side-effects or got sick after getting vaccinated.


About 32.2 per cent respondents did not know which Covid vaccine shots they got.

About 56,685 respondents were surveyed from January 1 to May 27 this years.

This survey is based on CATI interviews of adult (aged over 18) respondents across all segments covering all 542 Lok Sabha segments. Margin of error is plus minus three per cent at State level and plus minus five per cent at regional level. Data weighted to the known Census profile, including Gender, Age, Education, Rural or Urban, Religion and Caste apart from the voting recalls for last Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Covaxin Shot Can Hamper Travel Plans of Indians
Indians who received Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin jabs' may not qualify for travelling abroad. Covaxin is not yet on the World Health Organization's (WHO) Emergency Use Listing (EUL).
READ MORE
Covaxin Offers Protection Against New COVID-19 Variants
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin demonstrates protection against the new Covid-19 variants, says new study. A modest reduction in neutralisation was observed against B1617 variant compared to vaccine variant.
READ MORE
India's First COVID-19 Vaccine, Covishield Roll Out in Coming Weeks
Covishield, India's first coronavirus vaccine will roll out in the coming weeks, said Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India (SII).
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precautions that need to be taken when traveling abroad with kids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

Top 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedTraveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!