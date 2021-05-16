Covaxin Offers Protection Against New COVID-19 Variants

A modest reduction in neutralisation by a factor of 1.95 was observed against B1617 variant compared to vaccine variant.
‘Bharat Biotech's Covaxin demonstrates protection against the new Covid-19 variants’
Despite this reduction, neutralising titre levels with B 1617 remain above levels expected to be protective.
No difference in neutralisation between B 117 first identified in the UK and vaccine strain was observed.
The study was conducted in collaboration with National Institute of Virology and Indian Council of Medical Research.
Source: IANS