May 16, 2021
Covaxin Offers Protection Against New COVID-19 Variants
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin neutralizes activity against emerging variants of coronavirus, as per a new study.

A study published by Clinical Infectious Diseases found that vaccination with Covaxin produced neutralising titres against all key emerging variants tested including B1617 and B117, first identified in India and the UK, respectively.

A modest reduction in neutralisation by a factor of 1.95 was observed against B1617 variant compared to vaccine variant.


Despite this reduction, neutralising titre levels with B 1617 remain above levels expected to be protective.

No difference in neutralisation between B 117 first identified in the UK and vaccine strain was observed.

The study was conducted in collaboration with National Institute of Virology and Indian Council of Medical Research.

