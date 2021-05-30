by Colleen Fleiss on  May 30, 2021 at 3:47 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

CM Bala Seva Scheme to Help COVID Orphan Children Launched
Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has launched 'Chief Minister's Bala Seva Scheme' for the welfare of children orphaned due to COVID-19, including monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,500 for guardians of such children.

Yediyurappa told reporters that the scheme was prepared after the union government suggested to the state to launch such a scheme for the care of orphaned children.

According to this scheme, children below 10 years not having guardians will be put under child care institutions and for the overall development of the child, mentorship will also be provided.


He added that such children will be admitted to model residential schools like Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential Schools and Morarji Desai Residential Schools to impart quality education to them.

The CM said that the state government would distribute free laptops or tablets to these children who have completed 10th standard, to provide them support for higher and vocational education.

"For girls who have completed 21 years of age, Rs one lakh will be given for their marriage expenses, higher education and self-employment," he said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
READ MORE
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
Every 10th Household in India Report Active COVID Case, Say Sources
In India every 10th household is right now reporting an active case within immediate family members, as per the IANS-CVoter Covid Tracker.
READ MORE
CDC Says Over 40% Of US Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed over 40% of the American population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 till date.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Height and Weight-KidsNeck Cracking