CM Bala Seva Scheme to Help COVID Orphan Children Launched

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has launched 'Chief Minister's Bala Seva Scheme' for the welfare of children orphaned due to COVID-19, including monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,500 for guardians of such children.



Yediyurappa told reporters that the scheme was prepared after the union government suggested to the state to launch such a scheme for the care of orphaned children.

‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a number of welfare measures for children who lost their parents to COVID-19 from the central government, including ensuring a corpus of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 18 and providing for their education. ’





The CM said that the state government would distribute free laptops or tablets to these children who have completed 10th standard, to provide them support for higher and vocational education.



"For girls who have completed 21 years of age, Rs one lakh will be given for their marriage expenses, higher education and self-employment," he said.



According to this scheme, children below 10 years not having guardians will be put under child care institutions and for the overall development of the child, mentorship will also be provided.