by Colleen Fleiss on  May 29, 2021 at 11:02 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

CDC Says Over 40% Of US Population Fully Vaccinated Against COVID
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed over 40% of the American population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 till date.

Among the fully vaccinated, over 40 million are people aged 65 years and older, it added.

Over 292 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the US so far, according to the update.


Over 157 million Pfizer/BioNTech doses and 123 million Moderna doses have been administered in the country, while 10.6 million Johnson & Johnson shots have been administered, the CDC data added.

So far, 10 states have reached President Joe Biden's goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of adults by July 4 with at least one dose.

In the update, the CDC also predicted that Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths across the country will fall over the next four weeks.

It said that there will be a total of 596,000 to 606,000 Covid-19 deaths by June 19.

The US has so far registered a total of 32,869,009 confirmed coronavirus cases and 586,890 deaths.

The two tallies are the highest in the world.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Machine-learning Helps Treat COVID-19 Patients With Acute Kidney Injury
Researchers designed machine-learning techniques to help healthcare professionals in predicting treatment for COVID-19 patients with kidney problems.
READ MORE
U.S Works Towards Finding Origin of Covid-19
Origins of the Coronavirus pandemic in China are gonna be investigated by the US intelligence agencies, as a way to prevent future pandemics, said US President Biden.
READ MORE
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India