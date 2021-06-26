by Colleen Fleiss on  June 26, 2021 at 3:15 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Painkillers Before COVID Vaccination: New Insights
The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against taking painkillers before a COVID-19 vaccine, as it may impact the vaccines' efficacy

The WHO said this after several fake posts on social media orchestrated the need for taking antihistamines and other painkillers available over the counter, before getting the Covid shots to help relieve the potential side effects of the vaccine.

"Taking painkillers such as paracetamol before receiving the Covid-19 vaccine to prevent side effects is not recommended," a spokesperson was quoted as saying.


"This is because it is not known how painkillers may affect how well the vaccine works."

"However, you may take paracetamol or other painkillers if you do develop side effects such as pain, fever, headache, or muscle aches after vaccination."

The common side effects of the vaccine, such as arm soreness, headaches, or tiredness, are minor in most cases, the WHO added.

But while antihistamines can mitigate certain allergic reactions, they are not designed to prevent them.

Experts have advised against taking vaccines unless one develops side-effects.

But, "if you're already on any medication at all, you should check with your local doctor, as some people may be advised to keep taking antihistamines for rashes and other allergic reactions," Professor Luke O'Neill, Chair of Biochemistry at Trinity College Dublin, was quoted as saying to Euronews.

"But there's no reason to start taking painkillers ahead of the vaccine, just in case they might limit vaccine efficacy," he added.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Top 15 Natural Painkillers
Natural painkillers, such as herbs and spices can relieve pain too. They can be as potent and effective as prescription drugs without unwanted side effects.
READ MORE
Quiz on Painkillers
The analgesics you are taking may cause debilitating side effects. Take this quiz on painkillers, know your NSAIDs and ...
READ MORE
Study Says Pfizer, Moderna COVID Vaccines Do Not Lower Sperm Counts
A new research has claimed that taking Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine injections do not decrease sperm counts in men.
READ MORE
AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Authorized for All Age-Groups
In March, AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine was halted by many European countries due to rare blood clotting problems. However, its usage was resumed in April, as the benefits outweighed any risks.
READ MORE
Prescription Drug Abuse
Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

Prescription Drug Abuse