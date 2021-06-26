by Colleen Fleiss on  June 26, 2021 at 4:20 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Arthritis Drug for Treatment of COVID-19
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved drug Actemra (tocilizumab), used for arthritis, for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Under the EUA, the drug can be administered only to hospitalised adults and pediatric patients (2 years of age and older), receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

Clinical trials showed that administering Actemra to hospitalised Covid-19, in addition to routine care which included corticosteroid therapy, reduced the risk of death as well as decreased the amount of time patients remained hospitalised.


The risk of patients being placed on ventilators or death was also decreased.

"Although vaccines have been successful in decreasing the number of patients with Covid-19 who require hospitalisation, providing additional therapies for those who do become hospitalised is an important step in combating this pandemic," said Patrizia Cavazzoni, MD, Director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Actemra is a monoclonal antibody that reduces inflammation and is given by intravenous infusion that is FDA-approved for multiple inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis.

In the case of Covid-19 infection, the immune system can become hyperactive, which may result in worsening of disease. But, Actemra does not directly target SARS-COV-2.

Based on the FDA's review of the totality of the scientific evidence available, the agency has determined that it is reasonable to believe that Actemra may be effective in treating Covid-19 for the authorised population.

The data supporting this EUA for Actemra are based on four clinical trials. All four clinical trials contribute to the FDA's understanding of Actemra for the treatment of Covid-19.

Common side effects of Actemra observed in the Covid-19 trials include constipation, anxiety, diarrhoea, insomnia, hypertension and nausea. The EUA was issued to American biotechnology Genentech, a subsidiary of Swiss multinational healthcare Roche, FDA said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
READ MORE
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
READ MORE
How Exercise Influence the Severe COVID-19 Outcome?
Exercising more than 150 minutes a week is associated with a reduced risk of COVID infection, revealed a new study.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE
Knee Replacement
Make sprinting a possibility! Relieve chronic arthritic pain by having a knee replacement done at affordable prices. Check out our list of world-class hospitals.
READ MORE
Oligoarthritis
Most parents when told that their child has arthritis find it hard to believe it, as arthritis is regarded an adult's disease.
READ MORE
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.
READ MORE
Reactive Arthritis
Reactive arthritis is an autoimmune condition. Ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis are disorders associated with Reactive arthritis.
READ MORE
Septic Arthritis
Septic Arthritis or Infectious Arthritis is infection of a joint due to bacteria or other organisms. Causes, symptoms, risk factors, diagnosis, treatment of septic arthritis are explained in detail.
READ MORE
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral column slips out of its proper place and slides over to the vertebra below it.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

More News on:

Drug ToxicityOsteoarthritisOligoarthritisSpondylolisthesisSignature Drug ToxicityKnee ReplacementReactive ArthritisDrugs Banned in IndiaArthritisSeptic Arthritis