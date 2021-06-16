by Hannah Joy on  June 16, 2021 at 4:21 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Authorized for All Age-Groups
European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to be used for all age groups, reveals a new study.

The clarification came after Italian newspaper La Stampa earlier quoted Marco Cavaleri, head of the EMA's vaccine strategy, recommending a stop to administration of AstraZeneca's Covid shots in Europe to people aged over 60 and younger age groups, amid fears over very rare blood clotting.

"Misinformation is making the rounds today. This is the situation: Benefit/risk balance of AstraZeneca #Covid19 vaccine is positive and it remains authorized for all populations," the EMA said in a tweet on Sunday.


Cavaleri was also quoted by the newspaper advising the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine preferentially for the over-60s.

The European Union has approved AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for all populations aged 18 and above. However, both viral vector-based jabs have been marred by various reports of rare blood clots.

The EU has also authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna's mRNA based Covid-19 vaccines.

Asked by the newspaper whether it would be better to stop using AstraZeneca for all age groups, Cavaleri had said: "Yes, and it is an option that many countries, such as France and Germany, are considering in the light of the increased availability of mRNA vaccines."

"However, incidents were very rare after the first dose. It is true that there is less data on the second dose, but in the United Kingdom it (the vaccination program) is going well," he added.

On June 11, Italy restricted the use of AstraZeneca doses to those aged 60 years and above, after a teenager who had received the shot died from a rare form of blood clotting.

In March, the two-dose vaccine was briefly halted by many European countries, including Italy, over concerns about the rare blood clotting problems.

But, its usage was resumed in April, after the EMA said its benefits outweighed any risks.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

UK PM Boris Johnson Gets AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus. Johnson, 56, is trying to reassure the public that the AstraZeneca jab is safe.
READ MORE
Safety Review of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Underway
The World Health Organization (WHO) said that it was still conducting its safety review of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine as European countries have suspended the use following reports of blood clots in few recipients.
READ MORE
Drugmaker AstraZeneca is Facing Tough Questions From Experts
After disclosing promising results from its COVID-19 vaccine trial earlier this week, drugmaker AstraZeneca is now facing tough questions from experts, especially after the company.
READ MORE
Sri Lanka Approved AstraZeneca's Vaccine for Emergency Use
Sri Lankan authorities on Friday granted approval for the emergency use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Minister for Pharmaceutical Production and Regulation Channa Jayasumana said.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Top Ten Selling DrugsVaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked