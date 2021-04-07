by Colleen Fleiss on  July 4, 2021 at 8:47 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 by Numbers: Global Caseload Tops 183.4 Million
Globally, COVID caseload has topped 183.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.96 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 183,404,186 and 3,969,635, respectively.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,502,362 cases.


The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (18,742,025), France (5,845,622), Russia (5,519,516), Turkey (5,440,368), the UK (4,896,272), Argentina (4,526,473), Colombia (4,324,230), Italy (4,262,511), Spain (3,833,868), Germany (3,738,059) and Iran (3,241,037), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 523,587 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (401,050), Mexico (233,580), Peru (192,687), Russia (134,987), the UK (128,471), Italy (127,637), France (111,314) and Colombia (108,314).

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Risk Factors for Severe COVID-19 in Individuals With Sickle Cell Disease Identified
In individuals with sickle cell disease (SCD) a history of severe pain episodes and coexisting organ conditions, increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness.
READ MORE
Role of T Cells in Fight Against COVID-19 Variants
T cell response through COVID-19 vaccines makes the immune system to recognize these new variants and stop severe COVID-19 infection.
READ MORE
World's First Plasmid DNA Covid Vax: Zydus Cadila Seeks Approval of DCGI
Zydus Cadila, a pharma company has applied for emergency use authorization (EUA) for ZyCoV-D. It will be the world's first DNA vaccine against Covid-19. Both adults and adolescents can take the vaccine, when approved by the Drugs Controller General ...
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake