COVID-19 by Numbers: Global Caseload Tops 183.4 Million

Globally, COVID caseload has topped 183.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.96 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 183,404,186 and 3,969,635, respectively.
In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 183,404,186 and 3,969,635, respectively.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,502,362 cases.
‘The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at 33,713,729 and 605,493, respectively.’
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 523,587 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (401,050), Mexico (233,580), Peru (192,687), Russia (134,987), the UK (128,471), Italy (127,637), France (111,314) and Colombia (108,314).
Source: IANS
- << India's COVID Vaccination Coverage Crosses 35 Crore Mark
- Air Cleaners, Masks Help Cut Indoor COVID Exposure >>