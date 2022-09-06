About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
India Sees Sudden Spike in COVID Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on June 9, 2022 at 10:58 PM
India Sees Sudden Spike in COVID Cases

In India, Omicron sub-variants are behind the spike in Covid caseload, reveals report.

The Union Health Ministry said on Thursday that India registered 7,240 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, up from 5,233 infections logged the previous day.

Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron Variant of COVID-19


Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
Advertisement


Maharashtra reported 2,701 fresh cases, its highest infection count since January 25, while Kerala reported 2,271 new cases in the last 24 hours. The national capital reported 564 cases.

Although the cases are rising sharply, doctors are calling them mild, noting that the symptoms resolve within 2-3 days, and require no hospitalization.
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic

XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic


With the gradual lifting-off of all COVID-19 restrictions in India, authorities caution against a new recombinant, hybrid virus known as XE variant.
Advertisement

Omicron Sub-Variants

"I have observed that the recent Covid positive patients are getting better in 48 to 72 hours. Nobody has required any Remdesivir or immunotherapy. Patients are not having major complications," Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant-Internal Medicine at Global Hospital, Mumbai, told IANS.

Agarwal credited vaccination to be the reason for low severity.

"This is a mild wave compared to January. Or we can say this is the mildest wave of Covid that we have seen," Agarwal said.

Satish Koul, Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, told IANS that he is seeing patients with Covid symptoms in OPD on a regular basis.

The symptoms begin with "fever, sore or scratchy throat, body ache, fatigue, followed by cough and throat irritation", Koul told IANS.

The symptoms are similar to those seen in Omicron, "but with a possibility of a sub-strain".

According to Sushila Kataria, Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, the new cases are "of Omicron lineage, possibly the BA.2 variant".

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have reportedly detected cases of BA 4 and BA 5 strains of Omicron.

However, people are getting better with home medication and "there is no need to panic".

"If you wear a mask and follow all the Covid protocols, it will help you to not fall sick. People should follow the protocols even if the government has not made them mandatory," the doctors said.

Source: IANS
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron

Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron


Adding black pepper in the Kada may help render protection against the Omicron flu with the surge of the third wave of COVID-19.
Advertisement

Advertisement
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected
World Brain Tumor Day 2022: It Should Not Be Neglected
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
Test Your Knowledge on Monkeypox
World Food Safety Day 2022 -
World Food Safety Day 2022 - "Safer Food, Better Health"
Green Fungus
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Post-COVID Syndrome
Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) Omicron Variant of COVID-19 

Vent Forte (Theophylline) A-Z Drug Brands in India Diaphragmatic Hernia Blood Pressure Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Iron Intake Calculator Daily Calorie Requirements Indian Medical Journals Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Selfie Addiction Calculator

