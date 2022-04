XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic

Does XE variant spread rapidly? What top government expert said

✔ Trusted Source Does XE variant spread rapidly? What top government expert said Go to source

Covid-19: XE variant enters India; here's all you need to know

✔ Trusted Source Covid-19: XE variant enters India; here's all you need to know Go to source

✔

✔ Trusted Source

Covid-19: XE variant enters India; here's all you need to know



Go to source

✔

✔ Trusted Source

Does XE variant spread rapidly? What top government expert said



Go to source

✔

✔ Trusted Source

Covid-19: XE variant enters India; here's all you need to know



Go to source

✔

✔ Trusted Source

Japan detects first case of omicron XE variant



Go to source

✔

✔ Trusted Source

Japan detects first case of omicron XE variant



Go to source

✔

✔ Trusted Source

Covid-19: XE variant enters India; here's all you need to know



Go to source

✔

✔ Trusted Source

Japan detects first case of omicron XE variant



Go to source

✔

✔ Trusted Source

Nothing to panic, says NTAGI chief after India confirms cases of XE variant of Covid



Go to source

✔

✔ Trusted Source

New Covid-19 XE variant detected in Gujarat, second case in India so far



Go to source

✔

✔ Trusted Source

Covid-19: XE variant enters India; here's all you need to know



Go to source

✔

✔ Trusted Source

Covid-19: XE variant enters India; here's all you need to know



Go to source

✔

✔ Trusted Source

Nothing to panic, says NTAGI chief after India confirms cases of XE variant of Covid



Go to source

✔

✔ Trusted Source

Japan detects first case of omicron XE variant



Go to source

✔

✔ Trusted Source

Covid-19: XE variant enters India; here's all you need to know



Go to source

✔