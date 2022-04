Advertisement

Benefits of Fasting

Mental Well-Being and Ramadan Fasting

Unlock the Tranquility!

Muslims are obligated tofrom dawn to sunset (or night), along with self-denial from sex, drinking, and smoking The elementary drive of Ramadan fasting is toAlthough the act of fasting is linked to religious acts, it has a wide array of scientific back-up due to its optimistic emphasis that unravels potential health benefits.'Health' is defined as aaccording to the World Health Organization (WHO).With expanding research, fasting is now known as a legitimatecellular repair mechanisms and tolike blood pressure type 2 diabetes , and other body inflammation.Apart from its physical health benefits,— and overall mental well-being. Several studies implicate the mental-health benefits of fasting during Ramadan.Ramadan fasting is known to have fruitful effects on overall mental well-being — cognitive, emotional, and behavioral health aspects.Studies have shown that it significantly helps toand overall mental well-being.Hence, fasting can also be considered a complementary treatment strategy (under the supervision of healthcare professionals) against mental ailments.Mental well-being during Ramadan fasting is perhaps found to be linked to its enhanced state of spiritual and emotional stability.The holy month also helps shun ignorant/negative deeds, thereby fostering unifying & good conduct that. Data also state that fasting improves self-sufficiency, self-acceptance, and social relationships.The entire month serves as aand augment the act of self-reflection — key to mental well-being. The exciting benefits of Ramadan fasting thereby mandate further research to explore its optimistic effect on mental health.Source: Medindia