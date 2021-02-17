by Hannah Joy on  February 17, 2021 at 5:18 PM Coronavirus News
India Reports 11,610 New Covid-19 Cases and 100 Deaths
India reported about 11,610 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours even as its overall tally mounted to 1,09,37,320, said health officials.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that there were 81 more Covid-19 fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 1,55,813.

For over a month, the country has recorded less than 15,000 new infections daily. Besides, the daily Covid-19 death toll has been treading below the 200-mark for more than a month now.


The health ministry officials told on Tuesday that the average daily new infections for last 15 days are oscillating between 9,000 to 12,000 while the deaths between 78 to 120.

On February 9, India had reported 9,110 new cases, the lowest this year so far. Last year, the lowest 9,633 cases were recorded on June 3.

As per the Ministry's data, there are 1,36,549 active cases at present after 11,833 patients were discharged in a day. Till now, 1,06,44,858 persons have been discharged so far.

The recovery rate has increased to 97.33 per cent, while the fatality rate is down to 1.43 per cent.

The ministry also informed that 6,44,931 samples were tested on Tuesday. The cumulative tests done by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) so far stands at 20,79,77,229.

Meanwhile, nearly 9 million (89,99,230) doses of corona vaccine doses have been administered in India since the drive began on January 16 after approval for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India has become the fastest nation in terms of the vaccine doses administered in the country, even though many countries had launched their vaccination campaigns earlier than her.



Source: IANS

