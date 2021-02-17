by Hannah Joy on  February 17, 2021 at 5:25 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Wanna Be Productive? Sleep for 6 Hours: Elon Musk
Sleeping at least for six hours every night increases your total productivity, says Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in a podcast.

In an episode of the podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience' Musk confessed that he tends to work a lot and even schedule meetings at one or two in the morning.

"I tried sleeping less, but then total productivity decreases. I don't find myself wanting more sleep than six (hours)," he said.


Earlier, Musk said then that one has to work at least 80 hours a week to be successful. He went even further and said that it could be as much as 100 hours if you really want to change the world you live in.

"There were times when, some weeks ... I haven't counted exactly, but I would just sort of sleep for a few hours, work, sleep for a few hours, work, seven days a week. Some of those days must have been 120 hours or something nutty," Musk noted.

In 2018, Tesla employees told Business Insider that they would frequently see their boss asleep while curled under tables, desks, and even on the factory floor.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Couples Who Sleep Together Stay Healthy Together
Sleeping with your spouse can solve all your sleep problems, says a new study. Sharing your bed with your partner helps boost your mental health, your memory and creative problem-solving skills.
READ MORE
How Many Hours of Sleep is Good for Your Heart?
Getting too little or too much sleep may put you at risk of heart disease. Therefore, sleeping for 7 to 8 hours daily can help reduce the risk.
READ MORE
Good Sleep Habits Help You Lose Weight and Fight Heart Disease
Sleeping for more than 7 to 8 hours, can aid in weight loss and help in reducing the risk of developing a heart disease.
READ MORE
Beat Insomnia: Prebiotics can Help Fight against Sleep Problems
Want to sleep better at night? Then, eat some prebiotic foods like leeks, artichokes, onions and certain whole grains to get rid of insomnia.
READ MORE
Insomnia
Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.
READ MORE
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o
READ MORE
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.
READ MORE
REM Behavior Disorder
REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.
READ MORE
Sleep
Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.
READ MORE
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.
READ MORE
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications
READ MORE
Sleep Disorders: A Prelude
Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.
READ MORE
Sleep Disturbances In Women
The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances
READ MORE
Snoring
Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

SnoringSleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder: SleepwalkingPeriodic Limb Movement DisorderREM Behavior DisorderSleep Disturbances In WomenSleepInsomniaObstructive Sleep ApneaSleep Disorders: A Prelude