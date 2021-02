Mobile app called 'Carbon Watch' was launched for citizens to assess carbon footprint to protect climate in Chandigarh, India.



'Carbon Watch' app developed by UT Department of Environment works on all Android-supporting smartphones. Apart from Chandigarh residents, others too can create accounts on it to calculate their carbon footprints, said Environment Director Debendra Dalai.

‘Mobile app was launched here on Tuesday for city residents to assess their carbon footprints and steps to reduce it to make them climate-smart citizens.’









Source: IANS He said that the Chandigarh Forest Department will plant saplings during the coming monsoon season that will equal the number of app downloads.Source: IANS

Dalai said that the initiative will help keep the city and the country at the vanguard of the initiatives to protect climate.