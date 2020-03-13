medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Coronavirus in India: Don't Panic, Stay Cautious, PM Tells People

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 13, 2020 at 1:57 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Indians must not panic, but remain vigilant to keep the coronavirus at bay, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions," the Prime Minister tweeted.
Coronavirus in India: Don't Panic, Stay Cautious, PM Tells People
Coronavirus in India: Don't Panic, Stay Cautious, PM Tells People

Stating that no Minister will travel abroad in the coming days because of the pandemic, the Prime Minister said, "I urge countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel. We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings."


Earlier, Modi had requested against large-scale Holi congregation.

He said the government was "fully vigilant" about the coronavirus situation. "Across Ministries & states, multiple steps have been taken to ensure safety of all. These steps are wide-ranging, from suspension of visas to augmenting healthcare capacities," he said.

Earlier during the day, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba wrote to the Secretaries of all ministries on dealing with the situation.

Of the 73 coronavirus cases in India, 17 are foreigners.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus

Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.

Help Your Child Blow Away the New Coronavirus Fear

New coronavirus fear: Talking to your child clearly about Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and its prevention can help relieve their fears about the deadly virus.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Simple Safety Tips You Need to Know While Traveling Abroad

Coronavirus Outbreak: New Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is spreading fast across boundaries to infect millions of people and animals. If you are traveling abroad, it is advisable to follow a few travel safety tips to keep this deadly China virus away.

Safe and Efficient SARS-coronavirus Vaccine Created

Scientists show how to modify an effective live attenuated severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) vaccine to make it genetically stable.

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.

Premenstrual Syndrome

Premenstrual syndrome or PMS is a medical condition characterized by a range of physical and emotional symptoms before onset of menstruation.

More News on:

Premenstrual SyndromeMiddle East Respiratory Syndrome

What's New on Medindia

World Sleep Day: Better Sleep Means Better Health and Better Life

Tonsillitis

World Kidney Day - It is Time for Prevention
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive