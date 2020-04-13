Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 Claims 22 Lives in Maharashtra, Mumbai Sees Highest Daily Toll

With 16 deaths, Mumbai's total casualties shot up to 91, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.Sunday's victims comprised 9 females and 13 males and most had other major diseases like diabetes, hypertension, heart problems, asthma, etc., while only one succumbed in Mumbai due to age-related issues.In a major move, the number of people in home quarantine took a quantum jump - from 38,800 on Saturday to a whopping 61,247 on Sunday, and an additional 100 patients were shunted to institutional quarantine, taking the total to 5,064 patents.Mumbai also recorded 217 new Covid-19 positive cases, taking the number of total infectees in the city to 1,399, said the BMC.This included 43 cases in Dharavi - Asia' biggest slum, which recorded 15 new cases and has reported at least 4 deaths till date.With the incidence increasing in Dharavi, the police, civic, and health authorities are working overtime to implement the lockdown in the 2.25 square km area housing nearly 800,000 people.The adjacent Dadar area, a mix of middle and upper-middle class with a few posh pockets, also notched 13 new cases since last night, causing fresh concerns.Besides, the number of positive cases from those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi has increased from 25 to 37, besides six of their contacts also detected positive across the state.Cracking down, the Maharashtra police have booked 156 foreigners from 18 countries who flouted visa rules to sneak into the Delhi event last month, said Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.They comprise 37 from Indonesia, 19 from Kyrgyzstan, 18 from Myanmar, 13 from Bangladesh, 11 from Tanzania, 10 from the Philippines, nine each from Kazakhstan and Ivory Coast, eight from Malaysia, six from Togo, five from Djibouti, four from Brunei, two from Russia, and one each from US, Benin, Iran, Ghana and South Africa.In another major health scare, at least 30 nurses of the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune have been quarantined after a 45-year old nurse tested positive, said the hospital Director Sanjay Pathare.Several employees working at the Taj Group hotels in Mumbai have also been tested, the Indian Hotels Co. Ltd. said in a statement on Sunday, without giving details.At least 6 staffers of a leading media house have tested positive and are admitted to a quarantine facility in the city.Nine fully cured patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total of those who have recovered to 217 till date in the state.Source: IANS