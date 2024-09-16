India Improves Clinical Research With ICMR`s New Agreement



‘ICMR's new agreement includes research on therapies for #multiple_myeloma, Zika virus vaccine, influenza #vaccine, and CAR-T #cell therapy for #chronic_lymphocytic_leukemia.’

Collaborative research on a small molecule targeting multiple myeloma

Development of a Zika virus vaccine

A seasonal influenza virus vaccine trial

Advancing CAR-T cell therapy for chronic lymphocytic leukemia

ICMR’s Strategic Vision and Broader Results

ICMR’s Infrastructure and Network Expansion

In a landmark development for India’s clinical research landscape, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced the formalization of Memorandum of Agreements (MoAs) with multiple sponsors under its Network of Phase 1 Clinical Trials.This initiative marks a significant entry into first-in-human clinical trials for four innovative molecules, signaling a major step forward in advancing India’s pharmaceutical research capabilities.The new agreements involve:Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Shri J P Nadda commented on the strategic collaboration between ICMR and leading industry and academic partners().He emphasized that this initiative represents a milestone towards achieving affordable and accessible cutting-edge treatments, positioning India as a potential global leader in healthcare innovation.“This collaboration reflects our commitment to advancing clinical research in India through strategic public-private partnerships,” stated Dr. Bahl highlighting the importance of establishing Phase 1 clinical trial infrastructure as a key element in fostering the development of indigenous molecules and advanced treatments.He also noted the broader impact of ICMR’s initiatives, including the Network for Phase 1 Clinical Trials, aligning with the government’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India).The ICMR Network for Phase 1 Clinical Trials comprises four strategically located institutions across India. This network, supported by a Central Coordinating Unit at ICMR Headquarters in New Delhi,with robust infrastructure and dedicated manpower at each site.These agreements serve as a further testament to ICMR's commitment to developing a robust clinical trial environment in India.The goal of ICMR's relationships with major industrial individuals is to push innovative medication development from early-phase trials to market, decrease dependence on outside funding, and eventually support the goal of universal access to high-quality, affordable healthcare.Source-Medindia