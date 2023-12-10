India Adds 22-39% to Global Arthritis Cases - Calls for Preventive Measures!

Advertisement

Effective Strategies To Combat Arthritis in All of its Forms

World Arthritis Day - (https://www.eular.org/world-arthritis-day-general-information)



Doctors say it is crucial to have the right healthcare facilities that enable patients to have regular check-ups and increase their awareness about this condition. In the 21st century, there are many options available for targeted and effective treatments. These include biologics and immuno-suppressive drugs, further advancements in genetics and genomics, which have also deepened the knowledge of medical researchers who understand the genetic factors that cause arthritis.In India, the symptoms of arthritis can be managed by painkillers, non-steroidal inflammatory drugs, and anti-rheumatic drugs. For patients who are in advanced stages of arthritis, common treatments are joint surgery, ultrasound, and joint injections.According to Dr. Kishore B Reddy, HOD - Orthopedics & Orthopedics Oncology, Amor Hospital, Hyderabad: "The symptoms of arthritis commonly include swelling, pain, reduced range of motion and stiffness which is caused in legs, hands, lower back, hips and knees. This can occur in older as well as younger populations., contributing to 22 percent- 39 percent share of the global numbers.Osteoarthritis is the second most common rheumatologic problem and it is the most frequent joint disease in India. Although arthritis occurs in the older population above 50 years of age, this disease is also experienced by people in their 30s. Sometimes, rheumatoid arthritis can be seen in children aged 5. When people experience symptoms of arthritis, they need to get their diagnosis soon as treatment for each type of arthritis is different and patients would require different medications.Dr. S.V.L. Narasimha Reddy, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, SLG Hospital, says arthritis is a broad term and has two types. The first one relates to inflammation like rheumatoid arthritis, spondylitis, and lupus which is degenerative. The second is osteoarthritis, which is a common type of arthritis affecting millions of people around the world."Some people even experience morning stiffness, which means their hands don't work immediately. People also experience swelling in their mouth, hair loss, and rashes on their face due to the sun. They experience dryness in the mouth and eyes as well. It is advised to not overuse pills. There are biological injections now being used for arthritis-this is an advanced treatment to help joints get better, the treatment should be done within 6 months of diagnosis. Arthritis is also a reversible disease, which means that there is the right treatment at the right time.Dr. Sujit K. Kaparthy, Consultant - Orthopaedics, Century Hospital, said: "If a patient has been recently diagnosed with arthritis, they may not be sure if it has spread to other body parts. Arthritis can spread to other body parts and become worse, spreading from affected areas. A mild flare of arthritis may last a few days and go away on its own. Whereas a severe flare of arthritis can last longer, it is also the first sign of rheumatoid arthritis."Autoimmune diseases are usually caused when the body mistakenly attacks healthy cells and tissues. In such cases, osteoarthritis remains stable for years while others spread rapidly and destroy the cartilage in the space of a few months.Lifestyle factors such as food contribute to inflammation and increase the symptoms of arthritis in the human body. Consumption of sweets, dairy, fatty foods, carbohydrates, gluten, and additives can increase the symptoms of arthritis.Source: IANS