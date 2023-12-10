India Adds 22-39% to Global Arthritis Cases - Calls for Preventive Measures!

Arthritis is a musculoskeletal condition, that causes the body to attack its own tissues in the joints, resulting in swelling of one or more joints which worsens with age. World Arthritis Day is observed annually on October 12 to inspire individuals to take steps to improve lifestyles affected by this condition. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Arthritis Day
Go to source)
World Arthritis Day: "Living with an RMD at all stages of life"The theme of this year is "Living with an RMD (Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Diseases) at all stages of life", designed to inspire individuals with arthritis, along with caregivers and families to help realize their responsibility towards protecting their joint health.
A personalized treatment strategy can help one identify arthritis accurately and prevent chronic joint discomfort. "Living with an RMD at all stages of life"
Celebrated following a year-long campaign, this day holds significance as it aims to increase awareness about arthritis and musculoskeletal conditions. World Arthritis Day encourages advocacy efforts to improve healthcare services, early diagnosis, and proper treatment for the disease.
Doctors say it is crucial to have the right healthcare facilities that enable patients to have regular check-ups and increase their awareness about this condition. In the 21st century, there are many options available for targeted and effective treatments. These include biologics and immuno-suppressive drugs, further advancements in genetics and genomics, which have also deepened the knowledge of medical researchers who understand the genetic factors that cause arthritis.
In India, the symptoms of arthritis can be managed by painkillers, non-steroidal inflammatory drugs, and anti-rheumatic drugs. For patients who are in advanced stages of arthritis, common treatments are joint surgery, ultrasound, and joint injections.
According to Dr. Kishore B Reddy, HOD - Orthopedics & Orthopedics Oncology, Amor Hospital, Hyderabad: "The symptoms of arthritis commonly include swelling, pain, reduced range of motion and stiffness which is caused in legs, hands, lower back, hips and knees. This can occur in older as well as younger populations. Arthritis affects 15 percent of the population in India, i.e., 210 million, contributing to 22 percent- 39 percent share of the global numbers.
Dr. S.V.L. Narasimha Reddy, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, SLG Hospital, says arthritis is a broad term and has two types. The first one relates to inflammation like rheumatoid arthritis, spondylitis, and lupus which is degenerative. The second is osteoarthritis, which is a common type of arthritis affecting millions of people around the world.
"Some people even experience morning stiffness, which means their hands don't work immediately. People also experience swelling in their mouth, hair loss, and rashes on their face due to the sun. They experience dryness in the mouth and eyes as well. It is advised to not overuse pills. There are biological injections now being used for arthritis-this is an advanced treatment to help joints get better, the treatment should be done within 6 months of diagnosis. Arthritis is also a reversible disease, which means that there is the right treatment at the right time.
Dr. Sujit K. Kaparthy, Consultant - Orthopaedics, Century Hospital, said: "If a patient has been recently diagnosed with arthritis, they may not be sure if it has spread to other body parts. Arthritis can spread to other body parts and become worse, spreading from affected areas. A mild flare of arthritis may last a few days and go away on its own. Whereas a severe flare of arthritis can last longer, it is also the first sign of rheumatoid arthritis."
Autoimmune diseases are usually caused when the body mistakenly attacks healthy cells and tissues. In such cases, osteoarthritis remains stable for years while others spread rapidly and destroy the cartilage in the space of a few months.
Staying at a healthy weight, controlling your blood sugar, exercising, stretching, avoiding smoking, and following a routine are some preventive care methods to stop the attack of arthritis. Lifestyle factors such as food contribute to inflammation and increase the symptoms of arthritis in the human body. Consumption of sweets, dairy, fatty foods, carbohydrates, gluten, and additives can increase the symptoms of arthritis.
Effective Strategies To Combat Arthritis in All of its FormsOsteoarthritis is the second most common rheumatologic problem and it is the most frequent joint disease in India. Although arthritis occurs in the older population above 50 years of age, this disease is also experienced by people in their 30s. Sometimes, rheumatoid arthritis can be seen in children aged 5. When people experience symptoms of arthritis, they need to get their diagnosis soon as treatment for each type of arthritis is different and patients would require different medications.
- World Arthritis Day - (https://www.eular.org/world-arthritis-day-general-information)
