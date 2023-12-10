About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Post-COVID Surge in Rheumatoid Arthritis & Gout

by Hemalatha Manikandan on October 12, 2023 at 3:43 PM
Post-COVID Surge in Rheumatoid Arthritis & Gout

In the years following the COVID pandemic, cases of autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis have increased significantly among COVID-19 patients, said doctors on World Arthritis Day.

What is Arthritis?

World Arthritis Day is celebrated on October 12 every year to raise global awareness about arthritis, in which the body's immune system attacks healthy cells in the body causing inflammation and resulting in painful swelling in parts of the body.

Increased Incidence of Auto-immune Disorders After COVID-19 Pandemic

"The incidence of various kinds of auto-immune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, gout, and sarcoidosis, has seen an increase in the post-COVID period. Due to this, we are witnessing a substantial increase in the number of patients with arthritis in the last two to three years. Cases of rheumatoid arthritis have gone up by two to three times today compared to the pre-COVID period. There has been a significant uptick in cases of gout and Sarcoidosis too," said Dr. Gaurav Seth, Senior Consultant of rheumatology at Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad (1 Trusted Source
Does post-COVID reactive arthritis exist? Experience of a tertiary care centre with a review of the literature

Go to source).

Quiz on Arthritis

Quiz on Arthritis


Do you know that there are more than 100 types of arthritis? If you think that only old people suffer from arthritis, take this intriguing quiz to get your facts on arthritis.
Advertisement


This is because the SARS-CoV-2 virus, causing the COVID infection, has altered our immune system, the doctor said. While many COVID patients continue to suffer joint and body pain, rheumatoid arthritis has seen a significant rise among women between 30-50 years of age, he said.

A recent study led by South Korean researchers showed a significantly higher risk of multiple new-onset autoimmune and auto-inflammatory connective-tissue disorders after COVID-19 infection. COVID patients, particularly those with severe infections had an increased risk of the onset of rheumatoid arthritis, adult-onset Still disease (a rare type of arthritis), Sjogren syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, and sarcoidosis (growth of tiny collections of inflammatory cells in the body), revealed the study, published in the JAMA Network Open.
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis


Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function in the joints.
Advertisement

The diseases' link with COVID-19 suggests the existence of a common pathway, which may involve excessive cytokine storms leading to prolonged autoimmune responses that trigger specific underlying pathophysiology of each disease.

Underlying Pathological Link Between COVID and Auto-immune Diseases

"COVID was initially thought of as a disease of the pulmonary system in ordinary lungs, but later on, it was discovered it compromises the immunity of the body was one major factor that autoimmune diseases are on the rise in the post-COVID era," said Dr. Ashwani Maichand, Director, Department of Orthopaedics at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi.

Dr. Maichand also blamed the extensive use of steroids during COVID-19, which further caused a fall in the immunity of the patients, resulting in the rise of auto-immune diseases after COVID-19. Dr. Seth said that even before the pandemic, cases of arthritis, especially osteoarthritis, were steadily going up in India due to an increase in life expectancy and the fact that elderly people are now living much longer due to better healthcare access.

He noted that sedentary habits, especially during the pandemic time, have also led to a rise in the number of cases of gout. The rising consumption of junk food and processed foods is also responsible for rising cases of arthritis, as bad food habits can negatively alter the gut microbiome. "The gut microbiome of a rheumatoid arthritis patient is very different from normal, healthy people. So a bad diet can play a big role in causing arthritis," he said.

"Smoking is also a risk factor for rheumatoid arthritis. A good lifestyle can significantly delay the onset of arthritis," he said. However, the doctor said biological drugs have shown a ray of hope to patients. "These have drastically reduced joint damage and joint deformities in rheumatoid arthritis patients, and complications like rheumatoid vasculitis (inflammation of blood vessels) that were common earlier have become rare. Biological drugs are becoming mainstream now, even though they are expensive compared to traditional drugs," Dr. Seth said.

Reference :
  1. Does post-COVID reactive arthritis exist? Experience of a tertiary care centre with a review of the literature - (https://www.reumatologiaclinica.org/es-does-post-covid-reactive-arthritis-exist-articulo-S1699258X22000948)

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Quiz on Gout

Quiz on Gout


Does your big toe tend to swell up and pain often? It is possible that you may be suffering from gout. Test your knowledge and learn more about gout by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)


Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as ‘self’ and attacks ...
Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.
Gout

Gout

High levels of uric acid in blood and recurring attacks of joint inflammation are the main symptoms of gout. ...
Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome

Hypermobility Syndrome is a condition in which a person can move his joints far beyond the normal ...
Knee Replacement

Knee Replacement

Make sprinting a possibility! Relieve chronic arthritic pain by having a knee replacement done at ...
Oligoarthritis

Oligoarthritis

Most parents when told that their child has arthritis find it hard to believe it, as arthritis is regarded an ...
Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. ...
Reactive Arthritis

Reactive Arthritis

Reactive arthritis is an autoimmune condition. Ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis are disorders ...
Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis

Spondylolisthesis is a condition of the lower spine in which one of the bones of the vertebral column slips ...

Latest Coronavirus News

Emerging Connective Tissue Disorders Post-COVID

Emerging Connective Tissue Disorders Post-COVID

A group of scientists from South Korea has detected a heightened likelihood of autoimmune and autoinflammatory connective tissue disorders after a COVID-19 infection.
Singapore Faces New COVID-19 Surge

Singapore Faces New COVID-19 Surge

Singapore is seeing a fresh Covid-19 infection wave, with estimated daily cases rising from about 1,000 three weeks ago to 2,000 in the past two weeks, according to a media report.
Chromosomes Shed Light on Severe COVID-19 in Men

Chromosomes Shed Light on Severe COVID-19 in Men

The presence of XY chromosomes could elucidate why males around the world exhibited an increased probability of COVID-19 hospitalization.
Long COVID Vs Acute Respiratory Infections: Analyzing 'Long Colds'

Long COVID Vs Acute Respiratory Infections: Analyzing 'Long Colds'

The 'long colds' that develop after acute respiratory infections resemble the 'long colds' caused by COVID-19 infection in length and intensity.
Does COVID-19 Infection & Vaccination Amplify Migraines?

Does COVID-19 Infection & Vaccination Amplify Migraines?

The severity of migraines is barely impacted by COVID-19 infection and vaccination.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

Post-COVID Surge in Rheumatoid Arthritis & Gout Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests