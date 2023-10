Post-COVID Surge in Rheumatoid Arthritis & Gout

Advertisement

Underlying Pathological Link Between COVID and Auto-immune Diseases

A recent study led by South Korean researchers showed a significantly higher risk of multiple new-onset autoimmune and auto-inflammatory connective-tissue disorders after COVID-19 infection. COVID patients, particularly those with severe infections had an(growth of tiny collections of inflammatory cells in the body), revealed the study, published in theThe diseases' link with COVID-19 suggests the existence of a common pathway, which may involve excessive cytokine storms leading to prolonged autoimmune responses that trigger specific underlying pathophysiology of each disease."COVID was initially thought of as a disease of the pulmonary system in ordinary lungs, but later on, it was discovered it compromises the immunity of the body was one major factor that autoimmune diseases are on the rise in the post-COVID era," said Dr. Ashwani Maichand, Director, Department of Orthopaedics at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi.Dr. Maichand also blamed the extensive use of steroids during COVID-19, which further caused a fall in the immunity of the patients, resulting in the rise of auto-immune diseases after COVID-19. Dr. Seth said that even before the pandemic, cases of arthritis, especially osteoarthritis , were steadily going up in India due to an increase in life expectancy and the fact that elderly people are now living much longer due to better healthcare access.He noted that, have also led to a rise in the number of cases of gout., as bad food habits can negatively alter the gut microbiome. "The gut microbiome of a rheumatoid arthritis patient is very different from normal, healthy people. So a bad diet can play a big role in causing arthritis," he said. Smoking is also a risk factor for rheumatoid arthritis. A good lifestyle can significantly delay the onset of arthritis," he said. However, the doctor said biological drugs have shown a ray of hope to patients. "These have drastically reduced joint damage and joint deformities in rheumatoid arthritis patients, and complications like rheumatoid vasculitis (inflammation of blood vessels) that were common earlier have become rare. Biological drugs are becoming mainstream now, even though they are expensive compared to traditional drugs," Dr. Seth said.Source: IANS