IMA Leads National Effort Against Antimicrobial Resistance

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced the formation of a powerful new alliance to tackle the escalating crisis of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in India. The National Alliance of Medical Professionals on Antimicrobial Resistance (NAMP-AMR) unites 52 medical specialty organizations and associations from across the country
Antimicrobial resistance: a global threat
Go to source).
Impact of Antimicrobial ResistanceAMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites develop resistance to the drugs designed to kill them. This renders antibiotics and other antimicrobials ineffective, making infections difficult or impossible to treat. The World Health Organization (WHO) warns AMR is a significant threat to global health.
‘Did You Know?Narendra Saini, chairman of IMA’s AMR wing, highlighted the alarming impact of AMR in India, citing figures of 297,000 deaths directly attributable to AMR and a staggering 1.04 million deaths associated with it in 2019. He emphasized that NAMP-AMR signifies a crucial step towards a unified national effort to combat this menace.
AMR in India caused 297,000 deaths in 2019, highlighting the urgent need for NAMP-AMR.
Curbing Antibiotic Misuse: A Key StrategyThis initiative comes on the heels of a February 2024 letter by Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) Atul Goel urging pharmacists to limit over-the-counter (OTC) sales of antibiotics and dispense them only with a qualified doctor's prescription. The DGHS emphasizes that misuse and overuse of antibiotics are major drivers of AMR.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare acknowledges the gravity of AMR and is reportedly working on a National Action Plan (NAP) 2.0 for AMR. Experts and studies advocate for stricter regulations on antibiotic sales and public awareness campaigns to promote the rational use of antibiotics.
AMR is a global challenge demanding a collective response. India's unified medical front and proactive government measures demonstrate a strong commitment to tackling AMR and safeguarding public health.
