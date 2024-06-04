About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

WHO Reaffirms Antimicrobial Resistance as a Major Threat

by Karishma Abhishek on Jun 4 2024 11:15 PM

WHO Reaffirms Antimicrobial Resistance as a Major Threat
Experts at the 77th World Health Assembly, including representatives from India, called for urgent action against antimicrobial resistance (AMR), reiterating that it remains a top-10 global health threat (1 Trusted Source
Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB)

Go to source).
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General, said that AMR is a growing and urgent crisis that is already a leading cause of untimely deaths globally.

India Among Highest in Antimicrobial Resistance Deaths
India Among Highest in Antimicrobial Resistance Deaths
Systems of traditional medicine such as Ayurveda have the potential to avert illnesses and reduce the unnecessary reliance on antibiotics.
He stressed that more than two people die of AMR every single minute. “AMR threatens to unwind centuries of progress in human health, animal health, and other sectors,” he added.

Urgent Call to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance

Dr. Kamini Walia, Convener and Co-Chairperson of the Scientific Committee of Global AMR Media Alliance (GAMA) said that AMR inflicts significant mortality, morbidity, and economic loss in low-and middle-income countries, including India.

“Several countries in Asia and Africa have observed a worrying trend of increasing drug resistance, while progress towards AMR containment efforts remains scattered and fragmented,” said Dr Walia, a senior AMR scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance: A Global Health Crisis
Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance: A Global Health Crisis
AMR Awareness Week: Most of the 5 million annual deaths due to antimicrobial resistance occur in low- and middle-income countries.
She said that countries need to invest in strengthening healthcare systems, and prioritizing prevention interventions, like infection control in hospitals and communities, and vaccinations.

Dr. Ramanan Laxminarayan of One Health Trust, who is one of the authors of The Lancet series, said that AMR has set the stage for advancing the ‘One Health’ approach -- which is a recognition that our health is intrinsically intertwined with animal health, food and agriculture and our environment.

Advertisement
Diphtheria Marks The Global Threat Of Antimicrobial Resistance
Diphtheria Marks The Global Threat Of Antimicrobial Resistance
The prospect of an easily-preventable infection - Diphtheria is emerging to become a major global threat due to the influence of COVID-19.
The United Nations General Assembly High-Level Meeting (UNHLM) on AMR will be held in September this year.

Reference:
  1. Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly - (https://www.who.int/about/accountability/governance/world-health-assembly/seventy-seventh)


Advertisement
Excessive Hand Sanitizers' Usage may Boost Antimicrobial Resistance
Excessive Hand Sanitizers' Usage may Boost Antimicrobial Resistance
Excessive use of hand sanitizers and antimicrobial soaps during COVID-19 can lead to more antimicrobial resistance, said health experts of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.
Source-IANS


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement