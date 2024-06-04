✔ ✔ Trusted Source

WHO Extends Pandemic Treaty Talks

WHO member states have agreed to extend discussions on the pandemic agreement for another year to allow more time to finalize the treaty aimed at enhancing preparedness and combating future pandemics ().will continue its mandate to deliver the agreement by the next World Health Assembly in 2025, or earlier, if possible, at a special session of the health assembly in 2024, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday."There was a clear consensus among all member states on the need for a further instrument to help the world better fight a full-blown pandemic," said INB co-chair Precious Matsoso.This year'sthe International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR), introducing a definition of a pandemic emergency to trigger more effective international collaboration in response to a potential pandemic.“The amendments will bolster countries' ability to detect and respond to future outbreaks and pandemics by strengthening their national capacities, and coordination between member states, on disease surveillance, information sharing and of the IHR provides powerful momentum to complete the Pandemic Agreement, which, once finalized, can help to prevent a repeat of the devastation to health, societies and economies caused by Covid-19," the WHO head added.Source-IANS