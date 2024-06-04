41% Ads Promote Smokeless Tobacco

Around 41% of advertisements shown between overs in the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup were surrogate ads for smokeless tobacco, highlighted on World No Tobacco Day, as per a recent ICMR-NICPR study, published in the BMJ (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
ICCâ€™s Cricket World Cup 2023 and the dirty game of surrogate advertisements of smokeless tobacco
Go to source). World No Tobacco Day is observed every year on May 31 to raise awareness of preventable death and disease caused by tobacco. The theme this year is "protecting children from tobacco industry interference".
‘Did You Know? The global economic cost of smoking is estimated to be over $1.4 trillion annually, which includes healthcare costs and lost productivity. #tobacco #ads #cricket ’The study showed that the tobacco industry is flouting regulatory policies via surrogate advertising of smokeless tobacco products.
This is of significance since India is a major producer and consumer of smokeless tobacco products with over 200 million adult users.
The country also contributes to nearly 80 percent of deaths attributable to smokeless tobacco products, the study showed.
While Article 13 of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCT), India's Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA) prohibits direct and indirect tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship (TAPS), the tobacco industry spends half a billion dollars annually on the promotion of smokeless tobacco products.
The study showed that the industry "circumvents TAPS restrictions" by making "indirect and direct tobacco product promotion in sports".
High Rate of Tobacco Surrogate Ads During ICC MatchesThe Professor noted that in addition to FCTC and COTPA rules, the Cable Television Network Rules, 1995, of India also prohibits TV Channels from carrying out an advertisement that directly or indirectly promotes the sale or consumption of cigarettes and other tobacco products.
"Bollywood and sports celebrities endorsing these products is an area of concern given their massive fan following and adverse influence on adolescents and youth who consider these celebrities as their role models."
According to data, India has 266.8 million adult tobacco users, which includes cigarette, and bidi smokers as well as smokeless tobacco users buying products in loose form.
Tobacco is a common risk factor for the rising cases of non-communicable diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic respiratory diseases in India.
The public health expert called for "strict enforcement" of Section 5 of COTPA that underscores the prohibition of direct and indirect forms of Tobacco Advertising Promotions and Sponsorships "to effectively address the issue of glamourization of smoking".
"We need to initiate targeted campaigns in schools to dissuade children and adolescents from initiating smoking under the influence of excessive exposure being projected through advertisements, movies, and web series on streaming platforms," Prof. Monika said.
Reference:
- ICC’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and the dirty game of surrogate advertisements of smokeless tobacco - (https://tobaccocontrol.bmj.com/content/early/2024/05/28/tc-2024-058632)
