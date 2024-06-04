About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Innovative Technology for Personalized Drug Testing

by Karishma Abhishek on Jun 4 2024 11:14 PM

Innovative Technology for Personalized Drug Testing
Dr. Abhishek Jain, an Indian-origin researcher at Texas A&M University, and his team are developing vessel-chip technology to improve personalized pharmaceutical drug testing (1 Trusted Source
AngioMT: A MATLAB based 2D image-to-physics tool to predict oxygen transport in vascularized microphysiological systems

Go to source).
Jain’s lab, which also has Dr Tanmay Mathur on the team, received a grant from Texas A&M Innovation to continue developing an advanced vessel-chip deployment platform for large-scale pharmaceutical testing.

India: The Preferred Destination for Clinical Trials
India: The Preferred Destination for Clinical Trials
Latest report from PwC India and USAIC highlights the emergence of India as a favored destination for conducting clinical trials.

Revolutionizing Drug Testing

According to him, this system can be used from discovery to the translational pipeline, where you can immediately initiate informed clinical trials of venous, vascular, and hematological diseases and know what the outcome on an actual human might be.

“You can fine-tune your clinical trials or reduce the length of the clinical trials and make them much more efficient,” he said in a university statement.

Jain and his lab have focused on creating blood and lymphatic vessel chips. These tissue-engineered microfluidic devices mimic human circulatory systems and provide a platform for preclinical drug discovery.

US FDA Likely to Approve Clinical Trials for Pig-to-human Organ Transplants
US FDA Likely to Approve Clinical Trials for Pig-to-human Organ Transplants
US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is likely to okay to allow clinical trials for pig-to-human organ transplants.
His work has culminated in founding a startup company with his current and past trainees.

According to researchers, the Texas A&M Innovation Translational Investment Fund (TIF) grant will help build customer confidence by ensuring the vessel chips are reliable, reproducible, and automated for ease of use.

Advertisement
FDA Takes Steps to Improve Diversity in Clinical Trials
FDA Takes Steps to Improve Diversity in Clinical Trials
Diversity Summit focuses on research site needs related to knowledge and best practices to recruit, engage and retain diverse patient populations.
Jain said the momentum offered by the TIF also allowed him to hire Dr. Tanmay Mathur, a previous graduate student of Jain’s, to help make the startup successful.

Reference:
  1. AngioMT: A MATLAB based 2D image-to-physics tool to predict oxygen transport in vascularized microphysiological systems - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0299160)


Advertisement
Physician's Lack Agreement – Patients Prefer Branded or Generic Drugs?
Physician's Lack Agreement – Patients Prefer Branded or Generic Drugs?
Generics are not widely used, despite cost advantage, due to a lack of information to patients and reluctance from physicians to prescribe generics - A Need to educate masses
Source-IANS


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement