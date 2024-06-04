Innovative Technology for Personalized Drug Testing

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Revolutionizing Drug Testing

Dr. Abhishek Jain, an Indian-origin researcher at Texas A&M University, and his team are developing vessel-chip technology to improve personalized pharmaceutical drug testing ().Jain’s lab, which also has Dr Tanmay Mathur on the team, received a grant from Texas A&M Innovation to continue developing an advanced vessel-chip deployment platform for large-scale pharmaceutical testing.According to him, this system can be used from discovery to the translational pipeline, where you can immediately initiate informed clinical trials of venous, vascular, and hematological diseases and know what the outcome on an actual human might be.“You can fine-tune your clinical trials or reduce the length of the clinical trials and make them much more efficient,” he said in a university statement.Jain and his lab have focused onThese tissue-engineered microfluidic devices mimic human circulatory systems and provide a platform for preclinical drug discovery.His work has culminated in founding a startup company with his current and past trainees.According to researchers, the Texas A&M Innovation Translational Investment Fund (TIF) grant will help build customer confidence by ensuring the vessel chips are reliable, reproducible, and automated for ease of use.Jain said the momentum offered by the TIF also allowed him to hire Dr. Tanmay Mathur, a previous graduate student of Jain’s, to help make the startup successful.Source-IANS