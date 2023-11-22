Antibiotic Resistance Kills 5 Million People Every Year

- Antibiotic resistance claims more lives annually than HIV/AIDS and malaria combined
- Regional variations in antimicrobial resistance highlight the urgent need for global action
- Antibiotic misuse in farming poses a significant threat, with potential links to the next pandemic
Bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi are all part of our daily lives; they live in, on, and around us. We require them for proper digestion, immunological function, and the synthesis of critical nutrients, as well as for agricultural and industrial operations. However, bacteria can cause sickness in humans, animals, and plants. That is why science has produced an arsenal of antimicrobials that either kill or slow the spread of bacteria.
Microbes develop resistance to antimicrobials over time, and some eventually evolve into "superbugs" that no longer respond to the treatments. As a result, we are seeing an increase in the number of untreatable infections in hospitals and communities. This condition, known as antimicrobial resistance (AMR), implies that ordinary infections and disorders may once again become life-threatening.
Antibiotic Resistance Claims More Lives Than CancerAccording to recent data, antibiotic resistance is responsible for about 5 million fatalities each year, which is greater than the total combined mortality toll of HIV/AIDS and malaria (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
About Antimicrobial Resistance
Go to source). It is also predicted that drug-resistance-related mortality will exceed 10 million per year by 2050, surpassing cancer as the main cause of death worldwide.
World Antibiotic Resistance Awareness WeekCelebrated between November 18-24, the goal of World AMR Awareness Week is to raise awareness and knowledge of this silent killer (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Antimicrobial Awareness Week 2021 - Spread Awareness, Stop Resistance
Go to source). Antimicrobial resistance requires immediate global action. However, existing initiatives that focus on solutions established in high-income settings may not be appropriate for low- and middle-income countries' societal and economic issues.
Global Burden of Antimicrobial ResistanceAntimicrobial resistance is a worldwide problem, however, there are some regional variations. The majority of antimicrobial resistance-related human deaths occur in Sub-Saharan Africa (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Global burden of bacterial antimicrobial resistance in 2019: a systematic analysis
Go to source). In these regions, drug resistance is a developing concern in malaria and tuberculosis.
Low-income areas are frequently associated with the use of low-cost antimicrobials that may be of poor quality or even faked. These settings are optimal for resistance to arise. Many are available without a prescription for self-diagnosed conditions.
Antibiotics Use or Abuse?Antibiotics are the most often used antimicrobials. Antibiotic use grew by 65% worldwide between 2000 and 2015 (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Global increase and geographic convergence in antibiotic consumption between 2000 and 2015
Go to source). However, antibiotics are used in animals and agriculture more than in human health (5✔ ✔Trusted Source
Antibiotic Use in Agriculture and Its Consequential Resistance in Environmental Sources: Potential Public Health Implications
Go to source). 73% of all antimicrobials are utilized in food-producing animals. The United Nations unanimously adopted a resolution in September 2016 recognizing the inappropriate use of antimicrobials in animals as a key cause of rising antimicrobial resistance.
Why Antibiotics Are a Bigger Problem in FarmingFarmers rely on antibiotics to avoid disease outbreaks and increase productivity, particularly in areas where animals are housed in unsanitary and overcrowded circumstances and farmers lack access to veterinary care. Antibiotics are used as "quick fixes" in certain situations (6✔ ✔Trusted Source
Antibiotics in agriculture and the risk to human health: how worried should we be?
Go to source).
A woman informed researchers in one study in rural Uganda that she was using leftover antibiotics to treat family members and her hens. This antibiotic repurposing is viewed as a means of survival and earning a living.
Antibiotic Resistance Could be the Reason for the Next PandemicAntimicrobial resistance in agricultural animals, experts warn, might lead to the next pandemic. Everybody is vulnerable, everywhere.
Antimicrobial residue contamination spreads to soils, rivers, streams, and oceans, as well as food and drinking water, and contributes to resistance. Even if they do not use these medications, everyone is exposed to antimicrobials, particularly antibiotics. This type of contamination is exacerbated when antimicrobials are used and discarded carelessly. The global reaction must be equitable to all.
New Antimicrobial Resistance Strategy for Prioritizing Fairness and SustainabilityPolicy alternatives must be carefully studied with all parties concerned, as well as by including public and community views, without pre-determined solutions in mind. "Simple" remedies may disadvantage communities bearing the greatest burden of infections and inadequate treatment. For example, prohibiting the selling of antibiotics over the counter may assist in reducing excessive use, but it may also deny life-saving medication to patients who have no other options. Similarly, without antibiotics, small-scale pig and poultry farmers may be unable to survive. The solution we are working on is equitable and inclusive. It honors people and their customs while also benefitting human health, animal welfare, and the natural environment.
