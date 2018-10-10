medindia
IAF Launches Mobile Health App 'MedWatch' on Air Force Day

by Iswarya on  October 10, 2018 at 10:38 AM Indian Health News
New mobile health app launched by Indian Air Force (IAF) provides the user with health information, including first-aid and other health and nutritional topics, reports Ministry of Defence.
IAF Launches Mobile Health App 'MedWatch' on Air Force Day

The 'MedWatch' was launched on Monday on the occasion of IAF's 86th anniversary and was conceived by the doctors of IAF and developed in-house by Directorate of Information Technology (DIT) "with Zero financial outlay."

"'MedWatch' will provide correct, Scientific and authentic health information to air warriors and all citizens of India.

"The app is available on www.apps.mgov.gov.in and comprises a host of features like information on basic First Aid, health topics and nutritional facts; reminders for timely Medical Review, vaccination and utility tools like Health Record Card, BMI calculator, helpline numbers and web links," the ministry said in a statement.

The 'MedWatch,' it added, is first such health app to be built by any of the three armed forces.

Source: IANS

