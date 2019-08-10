Hypertension Among Children: New Insights

‘Childhood high blood pressure is a considerable public health challenge worldwide.’

Authors report the overall proportion of childhood hypertension was 4%. How common hypertension was also varied when measured by different devices.A limitation of this analysis was variation in reported prevalence among included studies. Authors: Yajie Zhu, Ph.D., University of Oxford, United Kingdom, and coauthors (doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.3310)Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.Source: Eurekalert