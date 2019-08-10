medindia

Hypertension Among Children: New Insights

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 8, 2019 at 12:47 AM Hypertension News
High blood pressure (hypertension) was found to be more common among overweight or obese children and those undergoing puberty, revealed new study.
This study, called a review and meta-analysis, combined the results of 47 articles published from 1994 to 2018 to estimate worldwide how common high blood pressure is among children and adolescents age 19 and younger.

Authors report the overall proportion of childhood hypertension was 4%. How common hypertension was also varied when measured by different devices.

A limitation of this analysis was variation in reported prevalence among included studies. Authors: Yajie Zhu, Ph.D., University of Oxford, United Kingdom, and coauthors (doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.3310)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Source: Eurekalert

