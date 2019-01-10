medindia

Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes Raise the Risk of High Blood Pressure Later in Life

by Iswarya on  October 1, 2019 at 2:12 PM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

First-time pregnancy complications such as preterm delivery and preeclampsia can boost the chances of developing chronic hypertension in women later in life, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes Raise the Risk of High Blood Pressure Later in Life
Adverse Pregnancy Outcomes Raise the Risk of High Blood Pressure Later in Life

The study was funded largely by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health.

Show Full Article


Researchers say their findings underscore the need for doctors to focus more aggressively on knowing the health histories of women--both during their pregnancies to help prevent adverse outcomes, and afterward to flag their risks for future cardiovascular events.

"We used to think it took years and years to develop high blood pressure," said study author David Haas, M.D., a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, and a practicing OB/GYN doctor. "We found that it can occur much sooner than expected...in as little as three years."

"The take-home message for pregnant women is to get prenatal care early, talk to your obstetric provider about your current health conditions, and make sure your health is as good as it can be," Haas said. "For women who had complications during their first pregnancy, routine health care--watching blood pressure, weight, and cholesterol-- is just as critical."

Past studies have shown that adverse pregnancy outcomes--a smaller-than-average baby, a stillbirth, a preterm delivery, for example--are associated with a high risk for hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes in women at younger ages than those without adverse outcomes. But those studies have relied on retrospectively-collected data and self-reported reproductive histories.

For the current study, researchers recruited 4,484 women, of whom 62% are white, 14% black, 16% Hispanic, 3% Asian, and 5% reported as 'other.' The women had an average age of 27 at their first pregnancy. The researchers obtained detailed medical histories of the women two to seven years after their first pregnancy to see if outcomes in their first pregnancies were associated with their cardiovascular health.

The researchers found that 31% of the women with at least one adverse outcome during their first pregnancy experienced chronic hypertension, while only 17% of those who did not experience complications developed this condition. The risk of developing chronic hypertension grew even higher with additional adverse outcomes, they said.

Haas said that the findings underscore the need for doctors to focus on the health histories of women. "That may mean asking more details about the health history of women during pregnancy. It may mean closer health monitoring and more counseling about possible lifestyle modifications to prevent high blood pressure. A lot of the women tested during this study didn't have any idea that they had high blood pressure," he said.

Haas said researchers plan to study the group further to see how their hypertension risk changes over an even longer period. Future studies using this group will also examine whether pregnancy complications increase the risk of obesity and diabetes. Researchers will also explore whether the post-partum cardiovascular risk can be reduced by diet, exercise, medications, and other interventions.

Victoria Pemberton, R.N., a study co-author and program officer with NHLBI, called the study an important step toward improving women's health. "This is a well-designed study that prospectively followed a diverse population of women from early pregnancy," she said. "It further highlights the importance of gathering detailed information about pregnancy outcomes."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Iron & Folate Deficiency Anemia In Pregnancy

About 95% of the anemia cases are due to iron deficiency.

Early Signs of Pregnancy

Pregnant or not pregnant? Catch on to the early pregnancy signs and symptoms and replace suspense with relief.

Ectopic Pregnancy

When the fertilization of the ovum occurs in a place other than the uterus, the condition is called ectopic pregnancy. This is a life threatening condition, ectopic pregnancy surgery can help.

Urinary Tract Infection During Pregnancy

Urinary tract infections are caused mainly by E.coli and can occur during pregnancy. If not treated, risk of complications in mother and fetus is high.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

More News on:

High Blood PressureTrimester of pregnancyPregnancy and ExerciseHome Pregnancy TestPregnancyThalassemiaPsychological Changes In PregnancyDrugs in Pregnancy and LactationBreech Presentation and DeliveryAir travel: To fly or not to fly

What's New on Medindia

Menstrual Periods

Home Remedies for Insect Bites

World's First Gene Therapy for a Rare, Deadly Liver Disorder
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive