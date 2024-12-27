About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Fast Walking Reduces Diabetes and Heart Risks by 30%

by Swethapriya Sampath on Dec 27 2024 11:52 AM

Fast walking lowers diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia risks, improving cardiovascular health in individuals with obesity.

Individuals who walk fast had a significantly lower risk of diabetes and about 30% lower risk of hypertension and dyslipidemia.
The study results were published in Scientific Reports. Researchers from Japan’s Doshisha University measured the subjective walking speed of nearly 25,000 participants with obesity, a high weight circumference, or both.

Walking Speed Linked to Better Heart Health

Participants were given a questionnaire and were asked whether their walking speed was faster than that of their age and sex. The research findings gave the relationship between walking speed and overall health.

Fast walkers were seen with cardiovascular fitness that lowered the levels of inflammation and oxidative stress as they are important factors in developing metabolic diseases.

Fast Walking Reduces Obesity-Related Risks

In the study group, 8,578 individuals had obesity, 9,626 had a high waist circumference, and 6,742 had both. The study found that individuals with obesity had lower levels of risk for hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and dyslipidemia with a fast subjective walking speed.

The authors say that subjective walking speed is self-reported and can be easily included in standard examinations, unlike objective walking speed which needs resources, time, and space to assess.

The questionnaire used in the study is included in a standardized protocol by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan as it allowed for a quick and easy assessment without requiring specialized equipment.

