medindia

Simple Cardiac Risk Score can Predict Difficulties with Blood Flow in the Brain

by Iswarya on  October 1, 2019 at 1:02 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Carotid artery plaque, silent strokes which often come before a serious clinical stroke can be easily predicted using a simple cardiac risk score, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the European Heart Journal Cardiovascular Imaging.
Simple Cardiac Risk Score can Predict Difficulties with Blood Flow in the Brain
Simple Cardiac Risk Score can Predict Difficulties with Blood Flow in the Brain

The findings come from one of the largest magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) cohort studies in North America, a study designed to understand the risk factors associated with cerebrovascular disease before the person is aware of it.

Show Full Article


The research is from the Canadian Alliance for Healthy Hearts and Minds Cohort Study led by the Population Health Research Institute of McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences (PHRI), in Hamilton, Canada.

For this paper, the research involved 7,549 adults with a mean age of 58 years, over half of whom (55%) are women from across Canada.

The study shows that for those participants who do not have a history of heart disease or stroke that a simple cardiac risk score - a summary measure of factors such as blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, abdominal fat, and dietary factors - is associated with MRI-detected pre-clinical cerebrovascular disease like carotid artery plaque and silent strokes.

These cardiovascular risk factors are associated with early disease of the arteries that are present before clinical disease such as stroke and suggests that early detection and treatment of these common risk factors is important in disease prevention.

"These results are important as they show that vascular disease of the carotid arteries and silent strokes which are not clinically apparent are more frequent in men and women who have more risk factors for cardiovascular disease," said Dr. Sonia Anand, co-principal investigator of the cohort study, a senior scientist at PHRI, and professor of medicine at McMaster.

"This implies that screening and treatment of cardiovascular risk factors can prevent the cerebrovascular disease from developing." The study was led by Sonia Anand with Matthias Friedrich, professor of the departments of medicine and diagnostic radiology at McGill University, and a large team of researchers from across Canada.

"This new study validates Heart & Stroke's ongoing efforts on the heart-brain connection," said Anne Simard, chief mission and research officer for the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

"It reinforces the findings of our ground-breaking 2019 report (Dis)connected: Unseen links are putting us at risk, which systematically mapped the connections between heart health and brain health. The evidence that vascular diseases are deeply linked continues to grow, and that means a bigger and more frightening problem for most people in Canada as 90 percent is at risk of cardiovascular disease."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.

Red Flag Symptoms You Must Never Ignore

Any deviation from normal health can cause symptoms, some of which are ominous and need immediate attention.

All-in-One Pill can Cut Down Heart Disease Risk

Polypills or combination pills help lower both blood pressure and cholesterol. A new study reveals that taking one polypill daily can also lower the risk of heart attack and stroke in patients living in areas with limited access to healthcare.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy weakens the heart muscles and the heart loses strength to pump blood throughout the body. Treatment aims to improve symptoms and prevention complications.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

ThalassemiaPalpitations And ArrhythmiasStatinsCardiomyopathyBlood in Stools - Symptom EvaluationBombay Blood Group

What's New on Medindia

World's First Gene Therapy for a Rare, Deadly Liver Disorder

Weight Loss Drugs (Diet Pills)

Home Remedies for Alcoholism
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive