Human Lung Chip May Pave Way To Combat COVID-19 Virus

Potential therapeutics for respiratory diseases like COVID-19 reveals promising results as human lung chip disclose the effects of breathing motions on lung immune responses as per a study at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard, published in Nature Communications.



The average number of breaths taken by a person throughout their life is more than 600 million. Generally, the motions of breathing involve a constant pattern of stretching and relaxing of the lung tissues.

‘Combatting the effects of the virus can be overcome easily as breathing it as scientists chip disclose the effects of breathing motions on lung immune responses through human lung chip.’