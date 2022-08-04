Heart Problems Trouble Your Sleep too

Advertisement

Participants completed the Bergen Insomnia Scale questionnaire which is based on the diagnostic criteria for insomnia. Six questions cover the ability to fall asleep and stay asleep, waking up prematurely, feeling inadequately rested, tiredness during the day that affects the ability to function at work or socially, and being dissatisfied with sleep.The risk factors included C-reactive protein (a marker of inflammation), smoking status, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, diabetes, physical activity, waist circumference, and systolic blood pressure. The co-existing conditions were stroke, transient ischaemic attack, peripheral artery disease, and kidney failure.Patients were followed for the primary composite endpoint of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), defined as cardiovascular death, hospitalization due to myocardial infarction, revascularization, stroke, or heart failure. Outcome data were obtained from hospital records.Approximately one in five participants (21%) were women. At baseline, the average age of patients was 62 years, almost half (45%) had insomnia and 24% had used sleep medication in the past week. During an average follow-up of 4.2 years, a total of 364 MACE occurred in 225 patients.This study also indicates that insomnia is common in heart disease patients and is linked with subsequent cardiovascular problems regardless of risk factors, co-existing health conditions, and symptoms of mental health.Further research is needed to examine whether insomnia treatments such as cognitive behavioral therapy and digital applications are effective in this patient group.Source: Medindia