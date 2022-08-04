About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Heart Problems Trouble Your Sleep too

by Dr Jayashree on April 8, 2022 at 11:00 PM
Heart Problems Trouble Your Sleep too

Nearly half of heart disease patients have difficulty falling asleep (insomnia), according to research presented at ESC Preventive Cardiology 2022, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), and published in SLEEP Advances.

"Sleep problems are linked to mental health issues, but our study found that insomnia was still significantly associated with heart events even after accounting for symptoms of anxiety and depression," said lead author Lars Frojd, a medical student at the University of Oslo, Norway.

The study included 1,068 consecutive patients an average of 16 months after a heart attack and/or a procedure to open blocked arteries (stent implantation or bypass surgery). Data on insomnia, risk factors for repeat heart events, and co-existing conditions were collected at baseline.

Participants completed the Bergen Insomnia Scale questionnaire which is based on the diagnostic criteria for insomnia. Six questions cover the ability to fall asleep and stay asleep, waking up prematurely, feeling inadequately rested, tiredness during the day that affects the ability to function at work or socially, and being dissatisfied with sleep.
The risk factors included C-reactive protein (a marker of inflammation), smoking status, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, diabetes, physical activity, waist circumference, and systolic blood pressure. The co-existing conditions were stroke, transient ischaemic attack, peripheral artery disease, and kidney failure.

Patients were followed for the primary composite endpoint of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), defined as cardiovascular death, hospitalization due to myocardial infarction, revascularization, stroke, or heart failure. Outcome data were obtained from hospital records.

Approximately one in five participants (21%) were women. At baseline, the average age of patients was 62 years, almost half (45%) had insomnia and 24% had used sleep medication in the past week. During an average follow-up of 4.2 years, a total of 364 MACE occurred in 225 patients.

Compared to those without insomnia, the relative risk of recurrent MACE in patients with insomnia was 1.62 after adjusting for age and sex, 1.49 after additional adjustment for coronary risk factors, and 1.48 after also adjusting for co-existing conditions.

This study also indicates that insomnia is common in heart disease patients and is linked with subsequent cardiovascular problems regardless of risk factors, co-existing health conditions, and symptoms of mental health.

Further research is needed to examine whether insomnia treatments such as cognitive behavioral therapy and digital applications are effective in this patient group.



Source: Medindia
