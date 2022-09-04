Mislaid Gap Among the Clinical Trials may Impact Future Studies

Relevant past studies are often missed for citation among the clinical trials as per a study published in the journal Med.
Clinical trials play a crucial role in the assessment of the safety and efficacy of medical interventions. However, only incomplete information is provided by sponsors to assess their ethical justification.
The study team evaluated 101 randomly chosen clinical trials using the registry ClinicalTrials.gov. It was found that 30% of industry-sponsored trials and 20% of non-industry-funded trials among those at least one prior trial testing the same drug in the same disease, had neglected to cite related studies.
Source: Medindia