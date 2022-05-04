About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Proteins in Saliva Could Aid in the Treatment of COVID-19

by Kesavan K.E.T. on April 5, 2022 at 3:54 PM
Font : A-A+

Proteins in Saliva Could Aid in the Treatment of COVID-19

Saliva is essential for a lifelong conservation of the mouth and the proteins in saliva, such as mucins, alpha-amylase, lysozyme and peroxidase, are being used in the detection of COVID-19 virus infection in patients.

The researchers identified a family of proteins that were significantly elevated in the saliva of patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 infection. The proteins, called ephrin ligands, act as a biomarker to help physicians identify patients at risk for serious illness.

Advertisement


"Ephrins are detectable in saliva samples and could serve as adjunct markers to monitor COVID-19 disease progression," said study author Erika Egal, DVM, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow in the laboratory of Patrice Mimche, PhD, in the department of pathology at University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City. "We can collect saliva without harm or discomfort for most patients, which can reveal patient responses to COVID-19 and potentially guide care."

Egal will present his findings at the American Physiological Society Annual Meeting during the Experimental Biology (EB) 2022 meeting, held in Philadelphia on April 2 to 5, 2022.
Advertisement

For this study, the researchers examined saliva samples collected from patients admitted to the Utah Hospital emergency department with respiratory symptoms. Sixty-seven patients tested positive for COVID-19 infection, and 64 patients did not. They found that the presence of ephrin ligands in saliva was strongly associated with the diagnosis of acute COVID-19.

The researchers said the findings could help shed light on the biological processes involved in severe reactions to COVID-19 infection. Previous studies suggest that ephrins may play a role in injury and inflammation. Scientists say more research is needed to determine whether ephrin concentrations are associated with hospitalization, dangerous illness, or death. In addition, with the emergence of new virus variants, it is difficult to say whether existing COVID-19 tests can accurately diagnose infections involving new variants. Eagle said that the search for ephrins in saliva could provide a simple, non-invasive way to provide conclusive evidence when there is a discrepancy between test results and the clinical picture.

"Saliva is packed with information beyond detecting the COVID-19 infection itself," said Mimche. "We demonstrate that immune cells, cytokines and soluble proteins can be reliably measured from saliva samples. Our findings provide a starting point for investigations looking into causal pathways between infection and bad medical outcomes."

The research was overseen by Mimche in collaboration with Theodore Liou, MD, and My N. Helms, PhD, from the department of internal medicine at University of Utah Health, as part of a multidisciplinary project to better understand the biology of SARS-CoV-2 and how it causes serious COVID-19 infections.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
Simple Tips to Overcome Eyestrain During Exams
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Disinfectant-Exposed Pregnancy Escalates the Risk of Asthma and Eczema in Children
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
Can Avocados Ward Off Heart Disease Risk?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission 

Recommended Reading
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation
Bone Marrow Transplantation - Health Animation...
AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression
AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant...
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
AIDS / HIV - Treatment
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV...
AIDS/HIV
AIDS/HIV
"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure...
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features...
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology
AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with preca...
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
AIDS/HIV - Health Education
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education....
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission
Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV...
AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission
AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission
Epidemiologic studies indicate three broad yet distinct geographic patterns of transmission...
Oral Health And AIDS
Oral Health And AIDS
AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people a...

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Find a Doctor Post-Nasal Drip The Essence of Yoga Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Daily Calorie Requirements Vent Forte (Theophylline) Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR