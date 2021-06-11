About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How to Reduce Child Maltreatment Incidents?

by Dr Jayashree on November 6, 2021 at 10:19 PM
Font : A-A+

How to Reduce Child Maltreatment Incidents?

Implementing state programs to monitor prescription drug prescribing might reduce child maltreatment incidents, according to a new study at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.

This new study examined the impact of the opioid epidemic on child maltreatment and the findings are published in The Journal of Pediatrics.

Advertisement


"There is evidence that the opioid epidemic has had a profound impact on families, and that increasing opioid misuse may also be associated with increases in child welfare caseloads," said Emilie Bruzelius, MPH, a doctoral student in the Department of Epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School, and first author.

Using data from the 50 states and the District of Columbia produced by the National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System, the researchers tracked all incidents of Child Protective Services (CPS)-investigated child maltreatment for the years 2004-2018.
Advertisement

They compared the prevalence of maltreatment incidents and victims, in states with and without PDMPs, before and after implementation, by maltreatment type and among different racial and ethnic groups.

Between 2004 and 2018, there were 12, 676, 248 CPS- reported maltreatment incidents identified. Total maltreatment decreased across the period.

However, study results suggested that maltreatment prevalence decreased more in states that had implemented prescription drug monitoring programs compared to states that had not.

Further analyses suggested that overall reductions in maltreatment appeared to be driven by decreases in certain types of maltreatment, especially neglect (13 percent reduction) and physical abuse (22 percent reduction) based incidents.

Declines also impacted racial/ethnic groups differently, with more pronounced reductions noted among American Indian and Alaskan Native children, who tend to be disproportionally overrepresented in the child welfare system.

In addition to immediate harms, maltreatment is associated with a greater risk of developing adverse health outcomes in adolescence or adulthood, including substance use disorder.

This study findings draw further attention to the impact that the opioid crisis has had on children and call for additional research to better understand how effective opioid-related policies can enhance prevention and treatment efforts for families.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< COVID Vaccination: Suctioning May Offer Better Protection Th...
Diabetic Drug Slows Down Kidney Function Decline >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Benefits of Spirituality
Benefits of Spirituality
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
First-Ever Oral Antiviral Pill To Treat COVID-19
Nail Hygiene after COVID-19
Nail Hygiene after COVID-19
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Christianson Syndrome Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Prescription Drug Abuse
Prescription Drug Abuse
Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as ......
Impact of Drug Abuse on Health and Society
Impact of Drug Abuse on Health and Society
Drug abuse is a negative social trend that pushes youth to drug addiction in the pretext of getting ...
Substance Use Disorders Increase the Risk of COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection
Substance Use Disorders Increase the Risk of COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection
People with drug addiction are at increased risk of severe COVID-19 reinfection that requires ......
International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2021: – “Share Facts On Drugs, Save Lives”
International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2021: – “Share Facts On Drugs, Save Lives”
International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking falls on June 26 every year to raise .....
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close