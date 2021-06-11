How to Reduce Child Maltreatment Incidents?

Implementing state programs to monitor prescription drug prescribing might reduce child maltreatment incidents, according to a new study at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health.
This new study examined the impact of the opioid epidemic on child maltreatment and the findings are published in The Journal of Pediatrics.
"There is evidence that the opioid epidemic has had a profound impact on families, and that increasing opioid misuse may also be associated with increases in child welfare caseloads," said Emilie Bruzelius, MPH, a doctoral student in the Department of Epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School, and first author.
They compared the prevalence of maltreatment incidents and victims, in states with and without PDMPs, before and after implementation, by maltreatment type and among different racial and ethnic groups.
Between 2004 and 2018, there were 12, 676, 248 CPS- reported maltreatment incidents identified. Total maltreatment decreased across the period.
However, study results suggested that maltreatment prevalence decreased more in states that had implemented prescription drug monitoring programs compared to states that had not.
Further analyses suggested that overall reductions in maltreatment appeared to be driven by decreases in certain types of maltreatment, especially neglect (13 percent reduction) and physical abuse (22 percent reduction) based incidents.
Declines also impacted racial/ethnic groups differently, with more pronounced reductions noted among American Indian and Alaskan Native children, who tend to be disproportionally overrepresented in the child welfare system.
In addition to immediate harms, maltreatment is associated with a greater risk of developing adverse health outcomes in adolescence or adulthood, including substance use disorder.
This study findings draw further attention to the impact that the opioid crisis has had on children and call for additional research to better understand how effective opioid-related policies can enhance prevention and treatment efforts for families.
Source: Medindia