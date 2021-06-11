How to Reduce Child Maltreatment Incidents?

Advertisement

Using data from the 50 states and the District of Columbia produced by the National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System, the researchers tracked all incidents of Child Protective Services (CPS)-investigated child maltreatment for the years 2004-2018.They compared the prevalence of maltreatment incidents and victims, in states with and without PDMPs, before and after implementation, by maltreatment type and among different racial and ethnic groups.Between 2004 and 2018, there were 12, 676, 248 CPS- reported maltreatment incidents identified. Total maltreatment decreased across the period.However, study results suggested thatFurther analyses suggested that overall reductions in maltreatment appeared to be driven by decreases in certain types of maltreatment, especially neglect (13 percent reduction) and physical abuse (22 percent reduction) based incidents.Declines also impacted racial/ethnic groups differently, with more pronounced reductions noted among American Indian and Alaskan Native children, who tend to be disproportionally overrepresented in the child welfare system.In addition to immediate harms,This study findings draw further attention to the impact that the opioid crisis has had on children and call for additional research to better understand how effective opioid-related policies can enhance prevention and treatment efforts for families.Source: Medindia