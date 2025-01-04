Speaking Two Languages? It’s a Win for Autism

Multilingual households show better executive function skills and fewer repetitive behaviors in autistic children.
Multilingualism not only improves overall cognitive capacities but may also assist in alleviating some symptoms and improving control over everyday thoughts and behaviors in children with and without autism. Parents of autistic and non-autistic children in multilingual households reported that their children had a better overall executive function, including the capacity to focus, comprehend the viewpoints of others, communicate, and exhibit fewer repetitive behaviors, than children in monolingual households. The study was published in the journal Autism Research (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Multilingualism impacts children's executive function and core autism symptoms
Go to source).
Multilingualism on Executive Function and Core Autism TraitsConducted initially at the University of Miami, the study recruited more than 100 autistic and non-autistic children ages 7 to 12 from both monolingual and multilingual households.
Most of the multilingual households spoke Spanish and English at home. Parents were asked to score their child’s executive function skills, which are often affected by autism spectrum disorder. Skills assessed included:
- Inhibition: the ability to suppress doing something irrelevant or get distracted.
- Working memory: the ability to keep something in mind, such as remembering a phone number.
- Shifting: the ability to switch between two or more different tasks, such as playing with toys and cleaning up after.
Results from the survey found multilingualism is associated with better inhibition, shifting and perspective-taking skills in children both with and without autism.
Benefits of Speaking Multiple Languages in Autism“If you have to juggle two languages, you have to suppress one to use the other. That's the idea, that inhibition might be bolstered by knowing two languages,” Uddin said.
Uddin said there can be a concern among parents of autistic children that speaking multiple languages could contribute to delays in their
Reference:
