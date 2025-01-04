Speaking Two Languages? It’s a Win for Autism

Multilingual households show better executive function skills and fewer repetitive behaviors in autistic children.

Multilingualism impacts children's executive function and core autism symptoms



‘Speaking multiple languages improves focus, perspective-taking, and communication in autistic and non-autistic children. #executivefunction #autismresearch #multilingualkids #medindia’

Multilingualism on Executive Function and Core Autism Traits

Inhibition: the ability to suppress doing something irrelevant or get distracted .

. Working memory: the ability to keep something in mind, such as remembering a phone number .

. Shifting: the ability to switch between two or more different tasks, such as playing with toys and cleaning up after.

Benefits of Speaking Multiple Languages in Autism

