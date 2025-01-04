About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Is Your Holiday Routine Putting Your Heart in Danger?

by Naina Bhargava on Jan 4 2025 12:09 PM

Heart attacks are rising among younger people during the festive season due to disrupted routines, overeating, alcohol, and loud music.

For a long time, heart attacks and heart-related issues were thought to primarily affect older individuals. However, in recent years, there has been a noticeable rise in heart problems among younger people, particularly those under 40. During the festive season, shocking reports have emerged of young men and women, even in their 20s and 30s, experiencing heart attacks in the midst of celebrations. Whether playing cricket, participating in garba dance, dancing at weddings or family events, or during other occasions, many young people suddenly collapse due to heart attacks.

The Impact of Holiday Routines on Heart Health

Medical studies indicate that the frequency of heart attacks increases during the winter months, especially around Christmas and New Year. Holiday routines often get disrupted, leading to overeating and drinking, while exercise and relaxation decrease. Additionally, we might ignore warning signs, thinking they can wait until after the holidays. These factors all contribute to an increased risk of heart attacks during this time of year.


Excess Salt and Alcohol During Holidays Triggers for Irregular Heartbeats

Dr. Hemant Khemani, Senior Cardiologist at Apex Group of Hospitals in Borivali, explains, "While the holiday season can be a joyful time, it can also be incredibly stressful for the heart. During festivals, many people indulge in fatty, oily foods, sweets, and excessive alcohol, all of which can harm the body, particularly the heart. The hectic nature of the holidays may also lead people to skip their medications, forget them while traveling, or not bring them along. Overconsumption of salt and alcohol can cause irregular heartbeats and palpitations, which, if ignored, could result in serious heart problems such as heart failure or stroke."


The Dangers of Loud Music on Heart Health

Dr. Khemani, further explained, "Many festivals, especially New Year celebrations, are marked by loud music in venues like banquets, party halls, clubs, and hotels. For individuals already dealing with heart issues, exposure to loud music can cause their heart rate to spike, similar to the effect of jogging or physical exercise. This can lead to an irregular heartbeat known as atrial fibrillation (AFib), which poses risks such as heart attacks, strokes, and blood clots. Scientists suggest that any activity that raises blood pressure, including loud noises, can trigger fibrillation. The longer a person experiences atrial fibrillation, the greater the likelihood of developing a stroke, heart weakness, or heart failure due to the rapid heartbeat."

Source-Medindia
