About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Children With Autism Have Joint Attention

by Hannah Joy on May 13, 2022 at 11:04 PM
Font : A-A+

Children With Autism Have Joint Attention

Children with autism displayed joint attention, for instance, the time spent looking at a toy was just at the same time as their parent, reveals a new study.

For decades, autism research has relied on data collected during lab tasks or interviews with clinicians that are more constrained than the child's day-to-day interactions with others.

Autism

Autism

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.
Advertisement


A study published in the journal Current Biology challenges the status quo by observing toddlers in more natural play settings by using a head-mounted camera to track kids' eye movements as they played with toys.

Autism Kids' Interaction With Social Partners

To understand how children interact with social partners in more comfortable and natural settings, Julia Yurkovic-Harding, an autism researcher at Indiana University, was among the first to use a dual head-mounted eye-tracking method with children with autism to study social interactions between the children and their parents.

"The head-mounted eye-tracking allows us to get precision in measuring their visual attention and manual action but allows us to let the children play more naturally," says Yurkovic-Harding, the co-first author of the study.
Autism Risk Can Now be Predicted by Sperm Analysis

Autism Risk Can Now be Predicted by Sperm Analysis

Autism risk can be accurately predicted before birth by detecting any de novo mutations in the father's sperms. The presence of these mutations significantly increases the risk of autism in future children.
Advertisement

Children who fall on the autism spectrum often have difficulty following a social partner's eyes.

This behavior, called gaze following, is a key part of how autism researchers tend to define joint attention. However, researchers who use head-mounted eye-tracking to study the development of typically developing children recently found that children don't look at their parents' faces very often when they're playing with toys together.

This means that gaze following might not be an available cue for achieving joint attention in some more natural settings. Instead, typically developing children follow their parent's hands, which are often touching or holding toys, as a way to know what their parent is looking at.

An assessment of data gathered during play sessions with a group of 50 kids aged 2 to 4 found that autistic children maintained joint attention at levels consistent with their neurotypical peers. These results were exciting to Yurkovic-Harding.

"Every time that you find something that's typical and intact in children with autism, there's this opportunity to explore," she says. Additionally,

the children with autism also used hand-following rather than gaze-following cues to follow their parent's attention into joint attention.



Experiences, where a child focuses on an activity, like playing with a toy truck or building with blocks, together with a parent are thought to support language development.

The current study found that parents of children with autism spectrum disorder named toys more frequently when they were in joint attention together compared to when they weren't looking at the same toy.

Yurkovic-Harding and her team hope that by identifying times when kids with autism are able to play in more typical ways, adults can encourage autistic children to do more of these activities and allow for more chances for learning.

"We need to push to understand the everyday lives of individuals with autism, the social pressures that they face day today, and the social context that they interact in so we can help them exist in the social world that's all around us in a way that is comfortable and confident for them," she says.



Source: Eurekalert
AI Algorithm Used to Find Causes of Autism Linked to Our ‘Junk’ DNA

AI Algorithm Used to Find Causes of Autism Linked to Our ‘Junk’ DNA

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI), a team of researchers has shown that mutations in 'junk' DNA can cause autism. Junk DNA mutations affect the expression of genes in the brain including those genes directly responsible for neurodevelopment and neuron migration.
Advertisement

World Autism Day 2022 — “Inclusive Quality Education for All”

World Autism Day 2022 — “Inclusive Quality Education for All”

World Autism Day is commemorated every April to raise global awareness of autism and promote inclusivity for all those affected with autism.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Drinking This Popular Beverage May Drop Dementia Risk
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
View all
Recommended Reading
Acquired Epileptiform AphasiaAcquired Epileptiform Aphasia
ArthrogryposisArthrogryposis
Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion WristGanglion Cysts - Ganglion Wrist
Rett SyndromeRett Syndrome
Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD)
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Autism Ganglion Cysts - Ganglion Wrist Height and Weight-Kids Rett Syndrome Acquired Epileptiform Aphasia Arthrogryposis Sensory Processing Disorder (SPD) 

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care Noscaphene (Noscapine) Blood Donation - Recipients Blood Pressure Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Drug - Food Interactions Iron Intake Calculator Daily Calorie Requirements Drug Interaction Checker

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close