Substance Use Disorders Increase the Risk of COVID-19 Breakthrough Infection

The risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infection was high among vaccinated people with substance use disorders such as alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, opioid, and tobacco use disorders than those without substance use disorders, according to a study published in World Psychiatry.

The study was led by researchers at the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health, and Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.



COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Infection