Drowning Prevention: WHO`s Global Report to Save Lives

WHO's report highlights drowning as a global issue, urging action. Initiatives like KAVACH aim to protect children, especially in vulnerable areas, through structured supervision and save lives.

Launch of the Global status report on drowning prevention 2024



Over 236,000 lives are lost every year due to #drowning. #drowningprevention #WHO #medindia’

KAVACH: Protecting Children from Drowning

WHO Calls for Action to Prevent Drowning

Drowning is the process of experiencing suffocation when someone is submerged or immersed in liquid.The World Health Organization (WHO), launched its first Global Status Report on Drowning Prevention highlighting its importance ().The report was launched on 14th December 2024 to address the global health issue. Drowning is a silent epidemic, taking thousands of lives, particularly young children in vulnerable regions around the world.Drowning has become the leading cause of death for children aged 1-9 years in Indian Sundarbans. Young people living in the Delta region are at risk of drowning as they live near water.KAVACH is an initiative by the Child in Need Institute, The George Institute, and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to save lives recommended by WHO. The program helps to save children under five from drowning while fostering their growth and development.The George Institute for Global Health supports the report’s recommendations and emphasizes the need for immediate action to save innocent lives. The George Institute calls on governments, policymakers, and stakeholders to prioritize drowning prevention by implementing structured supervision programs, community-led initiatives, and evidence-based interventions.With over 236,000 lives lost every year due to drowning, the WHO report highlights the urgent need for coordinated action to address this preventable cause of death.“Structured supervision and the creation of safe spaces for children, like those pioneered by KAVACH, can significantly reduce drowning deaths and improve child development outcomes. Together, we must take decisive action to address this significant public health challenge. The time to act is now,” urged Dr. Jagnoor from The George Institute for Global Health India.Source-Medindia