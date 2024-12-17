Swap TV for Books: A Brain-Healthy Choice to Reduce Dementia Risk This Christmas

A book a day keeps the brain sharp! So, ditch the television (TV) this Christmas for better brain health.

Should We Work Smarter or Harder for Our Health? A Comparison of Intensity and Domain-Based Time-Use Compositions and Their Associations With Cognitive and Cardiometabolic Health



Nearly 45% of dementia cases are preventable with cognitive-friendly downtime. Swap screen time for reading or listening to music to boost your brain health! #dementia #brainhealth #reading #medindia’

Mindful Sitting: Choosing Cognitive-Friendly Downtime

Sedentary Activities That Keep Your Memory Sharp

Sitting Smart: The Best Sedentary Habits for Brain Health

Smart Tips for a Healthy Christmas

Want to stay away from dementia? Turn off the television (TV) and grab a book to boost your brain health.This time of year offers many of us the opportunity to relax and enjoy some much-needed downtime. However, whether you opt for the TV remote or a favorite book, your choice may impact your brain health in the long run, say researchers at the University of South Australia.The findings of the study are published in).Assessing the 24-hour activity patterns of 397 older adults (aged 60+), researchers found that the context or type of activity that you engage in, matters when it comes to brain health. And specifically, that some sedentary (or sitting) behaviors are better for cognitive function than others.When looking at different sedentary behaviors, they found that social or mentally stimulating activities such asare beneficial for memory and thinking abilities. Yet watching TV or playing video games are detrimental.Researchers believe that there is likely a hierarchy of how sedentary behaviors relate to cognitive function, in that some have positive effects while others have negative effects.It’s a valuable insight that could help reduce risks of cognitive impairment, particularly when at least 45% of dementia cases could be prevented through modifiable lifestyle factors.In Australia, about 411,100 people (or one in every 1000 people) are living with dementia. Nearly two-thirds are women.UniSA researcher Dr. Maddison Mellow says that not all sedentary behaviors are equal when it comes to memory and thinking ability.“In this research, we found that the context of an activity alters how it relates to cognitive function, with different activities providing varying levels of cognitive stimulation and social engagement,” Dr. Mellow says."We already know that physical activity is a strong protector against dementia risk, and this should certainly be prioritized if you are trying to improve your brain health. But until now, we hadn’t directly explored whether we can benefit our brain health by swapping one sedentary behavior for another."“We found that sedentary behaviors which promote mental stimulation or social engagement – such as reading or talking with friends – are beneficial for cognitive function, whereas others like watching TV or gaming have a negative effect. So, the type of activity is important.”“And, while the ‘move more, sit less’ message certainly holds true for cardiometabolic and brain health, our research shows that a more nuanced approach is needed when it comes to thinking about the link between sedentary behaviors and cognitive function.”Now, as the Christmas holidays roll around, what advice do researchers have for those who really want to indulge in a myriad of Christmas movies or a marathon of Modern Family?“To achieve the best brain health and physical health benefits, you should prioritize movement that’s enjoyable and gets the heart rate up, as this has benefits for all aspects of health,” Dr. Mellow says.“But even small five-minute time swaps can have benefits. So, if you’re dead set on having a Christmas movie marathon, try to break up that time with some physical activity or a more cognitively engaged seated activity, like reading, at some point. That way you can slowly build up healthier habits.”Source-Eurekalert