Are Chemicals Killing Your Chances to Conceive?

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals mimic or interfere with hormones, potentially affecting fertility. Chemicals like PFAS ("forever chemicals"), BPA, and phthalates are found in common household products.



What are Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals?

Impact of EDCs on Reproductive Systems



PFAS or Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances : PFAS often called “ forever chemicals” are persistent in the environment and even in humans . They are found in non-stick cookware, water-resistant clothing and food packaging. Exposure to forever chemicals increases the risk of infertility and decreases the likelihood of live birth . It also delays puberty and increases the risk of conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis.

: PFAS often called “ . They are found in non-stick cookware, water-resistant clothing and food packaging. Exposure to forever chemicals . It also like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis. Bisphenol-A (BPA) : It is used to line cans and in the production of certain plastics. BPA is linked to fertility problems in women and it also affects semen quality, testicular health and sperm count in men . It is found in over 90% of the general population with high concentrations found in urine samples. Even though BPA is banned in baby bottles , its presence in other consumer products is still a concern.

: It is used to line cans and in the production of certain plastics. BPA is linked to . It is found in with high concentrations found in urine samples. Even though , its presence in other consumer products is still a concern. Phthalates : Phthalates are chemicals found in scented products such as candles and body lotions. Exposure to phthalates can reduce egg production in women and decrease sperm count in men. It is also linked to shorter ano-genital distance (distance between the anus and the genitals) in male infants, a marker for low fertility potential. Phthalates have been linked to a nearly 60% decrease in sperm count between 1973 and 2011.

Chemical Industry Pushback and Regulatory Efforts to Address Fertility Risks

There is. There is a potential relationship betweenKristie Phillips, a 30-year-old anaesthetist. After a medical check-up, it was revealed that her ovaries were not functioning properly. Phillips became convinced thatAfter getting, she underwent artificial insemination and successfully gave birth to a son after 2 years. Ten months later she became pregnant naturally and had a daughter.She acknowledges that even though there is no scientific proof, she believes that. The global fertility rate has been steadily declining with the total fertility rate in the U.S. being the lowest on record.Various factors contribute to fertility decline such as. However, a growing body of research points to environmental factors specifically chemicals that interfere with reproductive health playing a significant role.Endocrine disruptors are. These chemicals are found in a wide range of consumer products from plastics and toys to cosmetics and household cleaners ().The primary chemicals that are harmful are:Many scientists believe that endocrine-disrupting chemicals are affecting fertility but the. The American Chemistry Council, a trade body representing chemical manufacturers explains thatThe U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) notes “interference with reproduction” as a potential effect of endocrine disruptors butIn response to growing concerns about the reproductive toxicity of chemicals, some regulatory bodies have begun to take action. For example, in 2023, Europe’s top food regulator proposed slashing the tolerable daily intake of BPA by 20,000 times, a move that could effectively ban BPA in products that come into contact with food.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stated it is reviewing petitions to limit BPA exposure and is conducting research on PFAS levels in food.The decline in fertility rates, both in the U.S. and globally, is a complex issue influenced by multiple factors, including societal trends and environmental factors. While the impact of endocrine-disrupting chemicals on fertility remains a topic of ongoing debate, there is a growing body of evidence that links chemicals like PFAS, BPA, and phthalates to reproductive health issues.Source-Medindia