Diabetic Drug Slows Down Kidney Function Decline

Dapagliflozin, a drug used to treat diabetes reduces the rate of kidney function decline in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), reveals new clinical trial data presented at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021.



In this clinical trial, randomized 4,304 participants with CKD to dapagliflozin 10 mg or placebo once daily, added to standard care were used.

‘Diabetes drug dapagliflozin slows kidney function decline in patients with chronic kidney disease, regardless of whether they have diabetes.’