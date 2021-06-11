Diabetic Drug Slows Down Kidney Function Decline

Dapagliflozin, a drug used to treat diabetes reduces the rate of kidney function decline in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), reveals new clinical trial data presented at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021.
In this clinical trial, randomized 4,304 participants with CKD to dapagliflozin 10 mg or placebo once daily, added to standard care were used.
Although participants without diabetes also experienced a slower rate of kidney function decline with dapagliflozin, the effect of dapagliflozin was greater in those with diabetes.
Therefore, in addition to reducing the risk of heart failure or mortality, as previously shown, dapagliflozin also slows the progression of kidney function decline.
Source: Medindia