WHO calls for urgent action to strengthen drowning prevention measures and protect children worldwide.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Drowning



Go to source Trusted Source

Drowning Crisis in South-East Asia



‘#Drowning is a major silent killer, especially for young children? Protect your little ones by taking simple water safety precautions. #drowningsafety #childsafety’

Advertisement

Drowning - (https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/drowning)

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged South-East Asian countries to prioritizeand vulnerable populations.The region reported 83,000 drowning fatalities in 2021, which accounts to 28 percent of the global drowning burden and contributing substantially to the nearly 30 lives lost to drowning every hour, globally, according to WHO’s first Global status report on drowning prevention. About 43 percent drowning fatalities in the region involved children aged 14 years or younger.Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia, said that to save lives and ensure equitable safety for all, expanding and scaling up proven drowning preventive interventions across the region is not just essential, but a moral imperative.“Children face heightened vulnerabilities due to inadequate supervision, limited swimming skills, and lack of water safety knowledge. For older children and adolescents, peer pressure, risk-taking behaviours, and substance use further increase their risk,” she stressed.lead to severe long-term neurological complications and disabilities that require prolonged care. While most countries in the region have comprehensive drowning prevention strategies, much more needs to be done.The WHO regional director emphasised on strengthening governance, having a dedicated lead agency to implement drowning prevention activities, enhancing cross-sectoral collaboration, strengthening drowning data and implementing evidence-based community-level interventions for drowning prevention.is fundamentally an issue of equity. By prioritizing vulnerable populations, fostering innovative leadership, and embracing global collaboration, countries can significantly reduce drowning deaths. With sustained commitment and collective action, we can ensure that everyone, everywhere, can live safely around water,” said Wazed.Source-IANS