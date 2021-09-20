How to Identify Heart Disease Risk in Schizophrenia Patients?

Advertisement

Metabolic syndrome is a collection of risk factors that are associated with inflammation and cardiovascular disease like high blood pressure, high blood glucose, and a larger waist circumference. Whereas stress-induced inflammation is known to play a role in schizophrenia.This more pronounced role is a factor for at least 25% of patients, based on the previous studies that have already measured inflammation markers in the blood of schizophrenia patients.Based on these facts, researchers at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University examined data on 20,000 schizophrenia patients who participated in some 50 clinical trials across the nation to see if there is a clear indicator for these additional risks.They suspect and have evidence that an elevated white blood cell count, a measure of overall health status used by primary care physicians every day, could be that signal.Antipsychotic drugs taken by schizophrenia patients that suppress the effects like hallucinations and delusions, can also increase the risk of metabolic syndrome.They also assessed relevant details like whether patients had metabolic syndrome when they presented the first time to a psychiatrist, what happened to their white blood cell count, and other inflammatory factors over time.The assessment reported thatThis inflammatory biomarker, white blood cell count can be the next step toward personalized medicine. It will also be useful in identifying drugs that help to interrupt the consequences of metabolic syndrome in the future.Source: Medindia